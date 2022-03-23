United States: Indian-origin Air Force Officer Allowed To Sport Tilak On Duty, In Uniform

In an unprecedented development, an Indian-origin member of the United States Air Force - Darshan Shah - has been granted permission to sport a tilak (coloured spot or dot worn by Hindus) on his forehead while on duty. A US Air Force airman stationed at FE Warren Air Force Base in Wyoming has received the religious waiver allowing him to wear the element of faith with the air force uniform too, the unit stated in a press statement. Reports suggest that Shah was conferred permission to wear tilak chandlo while in uniform for the first time on February 22, 2022.

Shah hails from Eden Praire, Minnesota, and a Gujarati household who are followers of Bochasanwasi Shri Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha. His sect's religious symbol is a red dot or chandlo, encircled by an orange U-shaped mark. Garnering support from across the globe, the world has commended the Joe Biden-led force of being inclusive and considerate. Shah, an aerospace medical technician assigned to the 90th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron, was granted permission almost two years after joining the US Air Force.

Indian-origin US air force officer allowed to don tilak while on duty & in uniform

"It is something new, it is something they have never heard of before or even thought was possible, but it happened," media reports quoted Shah as saying.

"We live in a country where we are allowed to practise and have faith in what we want. That's what makes this such a great country. We are not persecuted for what we follow or believe. If it wasn't for the first amendment, I would not be able to do this at all. I would not be able to be who I am while being a military member or even a citizen," Shah said during an official press release of the 90th Missile Wing Chaplain Corps.

Shah is said to have sought the waiver since he joined the armed forces in June 2020 and he held numerous phone calls with the Superintendent of Personal Programs at the Air Force Global Strike Command repeatedly for updates in relation to the waiver approval.

"For some Airmen, displaying aspects of their religious faith is a matter of sincere personal responsibility though at times it may conflict with uniform rules and regulations. For one Mighty Ninety Airman, it means seeking a religious waiver to wear a tilak chandlo in uniform," read the statement issued by the 90th Missile Wing Chaplain Corps.