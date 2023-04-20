United States Persuading Niger To Normalise Ties With Israel: Officials

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken urged Niger to move towards normalising relations with Israel during his recent visit to the country, according to two U.S. and Israeli officials who spoke to Axios. The discussion, which was not previously disclosed, is seen as another indication of the Biden administration's efforts to include more Arab and Muslim-majority countries in the Abraham Accords.

Blinken visited Niger in mid-March, which made him the first U.S. secretary of state to ever visited the West African Muslim-majority country. Niger is emerging as a key U.S. security partner in the Sahel region. Following his visit, Blinken spoke with his Israeli counterpart Eli Cohen on the phone and briefed him on his talks, including his meeting with Niger President Mohamed Bazoum, as well as Niger Foreign Minister Hassoumi Massaoudou, according to Israeli and U.S. officials.

Israeli officials revealed that Cohen proposed inviting Niger to participate in the Negev Forum, which includes the U.S., Israel, the UAE, Bahrain, Morocco, and Egypt. They also stated that the leadership in Niger expressed willingness to move forward with warming ties with Israel and even reestablishing diplomatic relations, but they are seeking deliverables from the Biden administration. However, the Niger Embassy in Washington did not respond to requests for comment, and the U.S. State Department declined to comment on the matter.

A look at ties between Niger and Israel

Israel and Niger have had a complex history of diplomatic relations, marked by periods of engagement and estrangement. The relationship between the two countries dates back to the 1960s when they first established diplomatic ties. However, their relationship has been characterised by ups and downs over the years, influenced by various geopolitical factors, regional dynamics, and the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Israel and Niger initially established diplomatic relations in the 1960s when Niger gained independence from France. At that time, both countries recognised each other and exchanged ambassadors. However, their relations took a hit in 1973 when Niger severed diplomatic ties with Israel following the Yom Kippur War, a conflict between Israel and its Arab neighbors. This was in line with the broader stance of several African countries that cut diplomatic ties with Israel during and after the war in solidarity with the Arab states.

The relations between Israel and Niger were later restored in 1996 after the signing of the 'Oslo Accords' between Israel and the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO). This move was seen as part of the larger peace process in the Middle East, and Niger's decision to renew ties with Israel was welcomed by the international community as a step towards normalisation in the region.

However, the renewed diplomatic relations between Israel and Niger were short-lived, as Niger once again severed ties with Israel in 2002 during the second intifada, a period of violent conflict between Israel and Palestine. This decision was in line with the stance of many Arab and Muslim-majority countries that condemned Israel's actions during the intifada and called for solidarity with the Palestinian cause.

Despite the formal cut in diplomatic ties, there have been reports of informal relations and cooperation between Israel and Niger in recent years, which have taken place mostly behind the scenes. According to Israeli officials, there have been efforts to strengthen ties with Niger and other countries in the Sahel region of West Africa, given their shared concerns about security challenges such as terrorism, extremism, and migration.

In fact, Israel has been actively engaging with countries in the Sahel region, including Chad, Sudan, and Somalia, with the aim of normalising relations and enhancing cooperation in areas such as defense, intelligence, agriculture, and technology. These efforts are seen as part of Israel's broader strategy to expand its diplomatic relations and partnerships with African countries. The potential for the normalisation of relations between Israel and Niger could have significant implications for the Middle East and Africa.