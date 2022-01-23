United States Reiterates Support To Ukraine Amid Border Tensions With Russia

As Russia continues to press Ukraine over the border situation, the US State Department has stated that it stands behind Ukraine. Russia has deployed significant security personnel at its border with Ukraine. On Saturday, State Department spokesman Ned Price assured that the United States is with Ukraine amid the Ukrainian-Russian border tensions in response to a tweet by Ukraine's Foreign Ministry.

In the tweet, Ukraine Foreign Ministry shared a video stating, "On this day in 1990, more than 400,000 Ukrainians held hands in a human chain that stretched from Kyiv to Lviv. After 70 years of Soviet rule, they were calling for freedom for the people of Ukraine. It was called the Ukrainian wave. 32 years later Ukraine's freedom is again being threatened. Our proud country faces over 100,000 Russian troops on our border. Join us in celebrating our country's right to democracy and supporting Ukraine's right to choose its own path."

US' first shipment of additional military aid

In the meanwhile, US President Joe Biden directed the delivery of about 2,00,000 pounds of lethal aid to Ukraine as part of the US' first shipment of additional military aid on Friday, according to ANI. On Friday, the US embassy in Kyiv stated that President Biden recently directed the first cargo of help to Ukraine, and it landed in Ukraine. The embassy further stated that nearly 2,00,000 pounds of lethal aid, including ammunition for Ukraine's front-line defenders, were included in this cargo.

The Ukrainian defence minister expressed gratitude to the United States for its assistance. Meanwhile, Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania, all Baltic states, will contribute anti-tank and anti-aircraft missiles to Ukraine, according to Al Jazeera. United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Washington fully supports NATO Allies Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania delivering defensive weaponry to Ukraine to boost its ability to defend itself against Russia's unwarranted and irresponsible assault. Also, on Friday Blinken met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov but no progress was made.

Russia condemned Western arms sales to Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin's spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, however, condemned Western arms sales to Ukraine, stating that it is very dangerous earlier this week, according to Al Jazeera. Moscow shared its demands last month which says that NATO has to promise that they will never add Ukraine to the alliance as the member which was rejected by the West.

(Inputs from ANI)

Image: AP