United States: Rep Majorie Greene's Twitter Account Suspended Over 'misleading' COVID Post

Twitter on July 19, Monday, temporarily suspended Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s account after she shared misinformation about COVID-19 and vaccines. The Georgia Republican, who has also compared mask mandates at the US Capitol to the Holocaust, will not be able to tweet for 12 hours due to the microblogging website’s policy against people who repeatedly share misinformation. In the tweets, posted on Sunday and Monday, Greene had made unsubstantiated claims about COVID-19 and the vaccination effort.

According to Twitter’s “strike system”, after five strikes, the user is banned. NBC News reported that Greene’s account has already incurred “multiple” strikes. Twitter did label two tweets from Greene as “misleading” in recent days. Now, if she continues to share misinformation about COVID-19 through her Twitter account, the Georgia Republican could be suspended from the platform permanently.

It is worth mentioning that Greene had received a 12-hour suspension from Twitter earlier this year as well, following a conspiracy-laden thread about the Georgia Senate elections. Some of Greene’s tweets earned labels from Twitter noting her “claim about election fraud is disputed and this tweet can’t be replied to, retweeted or liked due to a risk of violence”. Following her Monday’s suspension from the micro-blogging website, Greene took to Facebook and called out the platform for what she said was an “attack” on her “freedom of speech”.

Biden slams social media firms

Meanwhile, Greene’s temporary suspension comes after the White House struck a confrontational posture with social media platforms over the prevalence of misleading claims about coronavirus vaccines as cases tick up nationwide. Last week, US President Joe Biden slammed social media firms’ inability to stop the spread of misinformation around COVID-19 vaccines. Biden on July 16 blamed social media companies for spreading misinformation among people. When asked by reporters what his message to platforms like Facebook was, the US President responded by saying that “they are killing people” and added, “the only pandemic we have is among the unvaccinated”.

Previously, US Surgeon General Vivek Murthy also highlighted that misinformation about the COVID-19 vaccines can be dangerous to public health. He claimed that this had led people to decline the vaccines. Murthy suggested that the US must confront the misinformation together as it is a threat to the nation's health.

(Image: AP/Twitter)