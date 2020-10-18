United States Set To Execute First Woman In 70 Years, Fourth Overall

The United States is set to execute Lisa Montgomery on December 8, which if done, would be the first federal execution of a woman in nearly 70 years. Lisa Montgomery is convicted of killing a woman named Bobbie Jo Stinnett in 2004 and then extracting an eight-month-old unborn baby from her womb. Lisa's execution would be the ninth federal execution this year in the United States since they were resumed after a gap of 20 years. Lisa, who was 36-year-old at the time of committing the crime, was convicted of kidnapping resulting in the death of a person by a Missouri court in 2008.

The incident

According to the New York Times, the 36-year-old killed Bobbie, a 23-year-old pregnant woman at the latter's home after the duo met on the pretext of Lisa wanting to buy a rat terrier puppy from her. Bobbie and her husband ran a dog breeding business from their residence at that time. Lisa reportedly came in contact with Bobbie after she spotted an advertisement posted online. Lisa started chatting with Bobbie about pregnancy after falsely claiming that she too was expecting a baby soon. Lisa had also told her friends and family that she was pregnant despite going through a sterilization process a few years ago.

In December 2004, Lisa met with Bobbie at the latter's home and killed her by strangulation. She then cut the unborn baby girl out of Bobbie's womb and took her home claiming she was hers. Lisa was arrested the following day by law enforcement agencies, who traced her through the online chats she had with Bobbie. Lisa is now scheduled to be executed by lethal injection. She would become the fourth woman in the United States history to be executed if it is carried out on December 8.

(Image Credit: AP)

