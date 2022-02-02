United States To Deploy 3,000 Troops In Eastern Europe Amid Russia-Ukraine Row

With the situation tense along the Russia-Ukraine border, the United States is expected to deploy 3,000 troops to support NATO forces in eastern Europe, news agency ANI reported. US President Joe Biden has formally approved the additional US military deployments in the region and the troops will deploy in the coming days, agency sources said quoting a US official.

The announcement comes a week after Pentagon confirmed that 8,500 troops had been placed on "high alert" in retaliation to the Russian army buildup. On January 2, US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin told CNN, "We have put troops on higher alert. If and when we do move troops, the purpose of those troops deploying would be to reassure allies or directly in support of (the North Atlantic Treaty Organization) both. So, I think that, again, before we make any decisions on readiness or movement of troops, we always take those things into mind ... the impact on other leaders."

Reports citing US political and defence officials have suggested that of the 3,000 troops, 2,000 will be sent from Fort Bragg, North Carolina, to Poland and Germany, while another 1,000 stationed in Germany, will be moved to Romania

'Nukes won't be deployed': US, NATO tell Russia

Earlier today, Sputnik reported that the United States and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) have informed Russia that nuclear weapons will not be deployed in Eastern Europe.

"We continue to oppose the permanent deployment of additional strike weapons, as well as the deployment of nuclear weapons in Eastern European countries," Spanish newspaper El Pais quoted the US and NATO as saying, citing a document responding to Russia's proposals on security guarantees. The US also showed its readiness to discuss the prospect of signing a pact with Russia on mutually beneficial security issues, the report added.

Meanwhile, after the January 31 UNSC meeting on the border conflict, US President Joe Biden issued a statement asserting that, 'if Russia chooses to walk away from diplomacy and attack Ukraine, it will bear the responsibility, and it will face swift and severe consequences'.

"If Russia is sincere about addressing our respective security concerns through dialogue, the United States and our Allies and partners will continue to engage in good faith. If instead Russia chooses to walk away from diplomacy and attack Ukraine, Russia will bear the responsibility, and it will face swift and severe consequences," the statement read.

