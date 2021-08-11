United States To Send 8.5 Million Doses Of COVID-19 Vaccine To Mexico

As the American continent continues to battle an avalanche of health crises, the US has announced that it will send 8.5 million vaccine doses to its southern neighbour Mexico. With the rapid transmission of the Delta variant, Mexico is witnessing the third wave of the COVID pandemic. Since its first outbreak, the country has registered 2,997,885 cases, out of whom, a total of 245,476 have died.

On Tuesday, US Foreign Secretary Marcelo Ebrard revealed that the vaccine shipment would include jabs manufactured by AstraZeneca/Oxford and Moderna Inc. While he added that the delivery was confirmed by Vice President Kamala Harris herself, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, who addressed a media briefing, seemed less certain. “We don’t have anything confirmed at this point in time in terms of the numbers or the timeline on that decision," she said.

As of now, Mexican authorities have approved a total of seven vaccines. The list includes that by J&J, Oxford/AstraZeneca, Covaxin, Sinovac, Sputnik V, Pfizer/BioNTech and CanSino. Moderna, which the US is touting to send, has not been yet approved by the authorities. At present, roughly 51 million people have received at least one dose of the vaccine while 27 have been fully inoculated against the deadly COVID.

COVID in Mexico

An emergency has been declared in nearly one-quarter of the country. Some businesses have been asked to shut down non-essential operations, while others must reduce the number of people they serve each day. As a result of caseloads, hospital bed availability and other factors, there have been discrepancies between state and federal alert ratings in the past. There is also a red alert in place for Nuevo Leon and Sinaloa, as well as Nayarit and Jalisco, and Colima and Guerrero. Hospitals in Mexico are currently operating at 51% of their capacity. As a result, the number of cases has risen dramatically, but hospitalizations and deaths are down from the January spike, which strained some hospitals. Mexico has never had a strict lockdown like Europe, nor has it required visitors to wear face masks, undergo testing or receive vaccinations. At least one dose of the vaccine has been administered to 48 million people which constitutes about 38 per cent of the total population.

Image: AP