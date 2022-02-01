United States, UK & Canada Sanction Myanmar Junta Officials On Feb 1 Coup Anniversary

On the occasion of the one-year anniversary of Myanmar’s military coup by the Junta that stifled democracy, ousted the civilian government, and crippled the rule of law across the Southeast Asian nation, the United States imposed sanctions on at least three top Myanmar justice officials on Monday, Feb. 1. US Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) announced that it sanctioned at least seven individuals, and two entities connected to Myanmar’s military Junta regime as a part of joint action with the United Kingdom (UK) and Canada.

Today, on the 1-year anniversary of the brutal military coup d’etat of Burma’s democratically elected government, OFAC is designating 7 individuals & 2 entities connected to Burma’s military regime. These designations are part of a joint action.https://t.co/6WFVgrrsHZ — Treasury Department (@USTreasury) January 31, 2022

Among those targeted is Jonathan Myo Kyaw Thaung, CEO of the KT Group and director of the KT Group subsidiary KTSL, and Tay Za, owner of "multiple companies are known to provide equipment and services, including arms, to the Burmese military.” Htoo Htet Tay Za and Pye Phyo Tay Za, the adult sons of Tay Za, were also designated for sanctions. Attorney General Thida Oo, Supreme Court Chief Justice Tun Tun Oo, and Anti-Corruption Commission Chairman U Tin Oo, who was involved in the “politically motivated” prosecution of opposition leader Aung San Suu Kyi, were also sanctioned.

“On February 1, 2021, the Burmese military regime launched a coup d’état against the democratically elected government and civilian government leaders,” said the US Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) in a press release. “The military sought to suppress the will of the people of Burma as conveyed in November 2020 general elections and undermined the country’s democratic transition and rule of law,” it added, announcing the sanctions.

OFAC accused Myanmar’s military regime of its attempts to consolidate power by spreading terror and launching a crackdown against the pro-democracy movement and on the civilian population at large. The US condemned Junta for a large number of pro-democracy civilians, including children; and targeting political opposition leaders and peaceful demonstrators. “Military regime’s control over resources and complete lack of transparency contribute to significant corruption in the country,” the USOFAC said. Sanctions were also placed against several business leaders and Myanmar-based companies whom Washington accused of providing financial support to Myanmar's military regime.

"We are coordinating these actions with the United Kingdom and Canada to demonstrate the international community's strong support for the people of Burma and to further promote accountability for the coup and the violence perpetrated by the regime," US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.

"The United States will continue to work with our international partners to address human rights abuses and press the regime to cease the violence, release all those unjustly detained, allow unhindered humanitarian access, and restore Burma's path to democracy,” furthermore he added.

UK, Canada sanction Junta for 'terrorising' civilians

The UK also announced that it was imposing sanctions on Thida Oo, Tin Oo, and U Thein Soe, chair of the country’s election commission in Myanmar. British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said in a statement that Myanmar’s military regime “has attempted to terrorize the people of Myanmar into submission through fear and violence, they have created division and conflict.” Truss iterated that the UK will “always defend the right to freedom, democracy and the rule of law. With like-minded nations, we will hold to account this suppressive, brutal regime.”

The Military Junta of Myanmar has “shown no sign of reversing course” , said the Canadian government in a statement on Monday, as it also announced the sanctions on the year anniversary of the coup. Ottawa imposed sanctions on three military senior members, the same as the US as it stressed that Myanmar Junta leaders have been “using their respective roles to abuse the rule of law and remove political opposition, thus contributing to a grave breach of international peace and the deteriorating security situation”. Sanctions imply that all assets for these officials in the US jurisdictions will be frozen and all property and interests in property of the said individuals in the United States, or in the possession or control of US persons, will remain blocked unless authorized by a specific license issued by OFAC.