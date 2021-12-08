Last Updated:

University Of Pennsylvania Exam Papers Graded By Elon Musk In 1995 Put Up For Auction

Elon Musk worked as a teaching assistant in an entrepreneurship class taught by Myles Bass at the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School in 1995,

Written By
Apoorva Kaul
Elon Musk

Image: AP


Two papers of coursework annotated and initialed by Tesla CEO Elon Musk are all set to be auctioned by Boston-based RR Auction. Elon Musk worked as a teaching assistant in an entrepreneurship class taught by Myles Bass at the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School in 1995, according to the auction house. The first written exam booklet with nine pages is graded and initialed by Musk on the front cover with red ink, "73, EM".

Exam papers marked by Elon Musk to go up for auction

The annotated and initialed coursework is estimated at $1,630 (18 bids) and the initial bid is required to be placed by December 8. In the answer sheet, Musk checked the points written by the student, striking off points for incorrect answers. In one instance, where the student defined "Exit Strategy" as "a viable way to end operations," Musk, corrected it and wrote, "graphic" and deducted two points. Similarly, a second piece is a five-page case study on the Ruth Owades' mail-order specialty gardening tool idea.

Musk worked as a teaching assistant 

The case study is also graded and initialed on the first page by Musk, "8 1/2, EM". Musk corrected the points made in the paper, and did not write any comment on the paper.

READ | Elon Musk fulfils pledge to 'own no home', sells last property in Silicon Valley for $30mn

In 1995, Elon Musk was a student in the University of Pennsylvania campus. However, he started working as a Teaching Assistant for Management 231 at the University of Pennsylvania. The exam and case study both have Elon Musk's 'EM' signed in red pen on the front page of the answer sheet.

READ | Elon Musk's SpaceX the only space company capable of safe trips to ISS: NASA

Musk's autograph is rare in any form and he graduated from the University of Pennsylvania with degrees in Economics and Physics in 1997, making the collection truly unique and remarkable.

Image: AP

READ | Elon Musk calls for higher child birth rate to save civilisation from 'crumbling'
READ | Elon Musk's SpaceX starts building new launch pad in Florida for Spaceship rockets
Tags: Elon Musk, University of Pennsylvania, Wharton School
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND