University Of Pennsylvania Exam Papers Graded By Elon Musk In 1995 Put Up For Auction

Two papers of coursework annotated and initialed by Tesla CEO Elon Musk are all set to be auctioned by Boston-based RR Auction. Elon Musk worked as a teaching assistant in an entrepreneurship class taught by Myles Bass at the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School in 1995, according to the auction house. The first written exam booklet with nine pages is graded and initialed by Musk on the front cover with red ink, "73, EM".

The annotated and initialed coursework is estimated at $1,630 (18 bids) and the initial bid is required to be placed by December 8. In the answer sheet, Musk checked the points written by the student, striking off points for incorrect answers. In one instance, where the student defined "Exit Strategy" as "a viable way to end operations," Musk, corrected it and wrote, "graphic" and deducted two points. Similarly, a second piece is a five-page case study on the Ruth Owades' mail-order specialty gardening tool idea.

The case study is also graded and initialed on the first page by Musk, "8 1/2, EM". Musk corrected the points made in the paper, and did not write any comment on the paper.

In 1995, Elon Musk was a student in the University of Pennsylvania campus. However, he started working as a Teaching Assistant for Management 231 at the University of Pennsylvania. The exam and case study both have Elon Musk's 'EM' signed in red pen on the front page of the answer sheet.

Musk's autograph is rare in any form and he graduated from the University of Pennsylvania with degrees in Economics and Physics in 1997, making the collection truly unique and remarkable.

