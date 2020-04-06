Students From University Of Pennsylvania Recreate Their College Campus On Minecraft

As several schools, colleges, and universities in the US have been closed down and children been sent home for remote learning, some students are coming up with unique ideas after their semester got ended early due to COVID-19. Students from the University of Pennsylvania are recreating their college by setting up a Minecraft server over the last two weeks of March.

Campus on Minecraft app

Since then, the group of students who are putting forth their creative skills has talked with Columbia University and Brown University students working on similar projects to step up and set up possible Hunger Games-like challenges between schools and made plans to host spring traditions in the server.

The block-building game Minecraft which the Microsoft company bought in 2014 for $2.5 billion, has emerged one of the most popular games worldwide in the last 10 years. As of September, it had an increasing 112 million active players every month, a number that has reportedly grown to 145 million. Several colleges and universities across the US have sent students home for the rest of the semester, while other schools made this switch after a student was tested positive for COVID-19. Colleges also noted the risk of bringing students back from spring break after they have traveled all over the world.

Smaller college clubs use servers too. Here's Colin Coppock, a University of La Verne student and member of the Lordsburg Debate Union, debates on his server’s stage in a hazmat suit, using Discord for voice chat and Minecraft for body language. Photo by Christian Nuñez. pic.twitter.com/OKFWwn7shv — Pearse Anderson (@PearseAnderson) March 31, 2020

I wondered what the discussion was on the University of Georgia Reddit during these crazy times, and it's 90% people building the football stadium in Minecraft. pic.twitter.com/LtT1561TKu — drew weing (@drewweing) March 31, 2020

Ryon Lab, 1965. I have no clue what's inside this mystical building or what the giant door on the back is for. pic.twitter.com/a7BWHJHdcq — Rice University Minecraft (@minecraft_rice) March 31, 2020

RMU campus is being built on #Minecraft



Join in the fun by watching the stream or RMU students can join in, just check your email! https://t.co/dzjipe2h7h pic.twitter.com/2O9w3TodJ1 — Robert Morris University (@RMU) April 3, 2020

Apart from this, several other students from across the globe are making the best use of this game to construct their university, school so that they do not miss any important aspect of their college life amid the coronavirus lockdown. One of the users along with is a group of friends constructed the University of Georgia on the app with a stadium and shared the pictures on the micro-blogging website. While sharing the amazing picture, he wrote that he wondered what the discussion was on the University of Georgia Reddit during these crazy times, and it's 90 per cent people building the football stadium. Another user created a debate room at the University of La Verne where they podium, stage and chairs for the participants to get seated.

