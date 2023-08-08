'Unprecedented' Naval Operations By Russia & China Off Alaskan Coast Raise Concerns For US

Last week, a surprising sight unfolded off the coast of Alaska as 11 Russian and Chinese warships were spotted patrolling international waters in an unprecedented joint operation. The display prompted the US Navy to respond swiftly by deploying four destroyer ships near the Aleutian Islands, bringing attention to the evolving dynamics in the region.

The presence of Chinese and Russian warships patrolling together in such proximity drew the attention of Senator Dan Sullivan, a Republican from Alaska, who termed the situation as "unprecedented," as per a report from CBS. In response, the US dispatched four Navy destroyers—the USS John McCain, USS Benfold, USS John Finn, and USS Chung-Hoon—to the area, along with US aircraft actively monitoring the joint exercise. Notably, the US Coast Guard also maintains a continuous presence in the region.

Is Alaska a vulnerability?

The joint operation, which began in July this year, was closely monitored by US officials. The US Northern Command clarified that the combined Chinese and Russian patrol remained within international waters and was not perceived as a direct threat. Nonetheless, the presence of such a coordinated force serves as a reminder of the growing cooperation between the Chinese and Russian militaries, while highlighting their proximity to the Alaskan region.

This is not the first time such a joint exercise has occurred. Last September, a similar scenario unfolded when seven Chinese and Russian ships were spotted near Alaska in a single formation, catching the attention of US Coast Guard units. The recent joint operation follows a pattern of increased cooperation between China and Russia, which has gained momentum amid tensions with the US over issues such as Taiwan and Ukraine. The situation has raised concerns about the implications of such collaborations for the broader geopolitical landscape.

The Chinese embassy released a statement asserting that the patrol was part of an annual cooperation plan and stated it had "nothing to do with the current international and regional situations." However, the visible show of strength at Alaska's doorstep underscores the complex interplay of military interests in a rapidly evolving global context.