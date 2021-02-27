UNSC adopts resolution urging improved access to COVID-19 vaccines

The United Nations Security Council (UNSC), on February 26, gave unanimous approval to a resolution that called for improved access to COVID-19 vaccines in war-torn or impoverished countries. The resolution marks the second time, the council voted on issues relating to COVID-19. The first one, passed in July last year, called for an immediate ceasefire in war zones to curb the spread of coronavirus.

The draft was proposed by the UK, which called for “solidarity” and “equity” amidst the catastrophic pandemic. In the draft, the British Administration called for “strengthening national and multilateral approaches” in order to facilitate equitable and affordable access to vaccines in “armed conflict situations, post-conflict situations and complex humanitarian emergencies."

In an unlikely gesture, the resolution was co-sponsored by all 15 members of the council, including China and Russia, who previously slowed down the draft. It’s passage directly implies that the international community was moving towards solidarity as the virus continues to mutate and spread further. However, the unity is still shadowed by thorny issues like the origin of the virus in China.

The new draft urges UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to carry out frequent assessments of obstacles to vaccine access. It also calls for opposes hoarding of vaccines and calls on member states to measures to prevent speculations and assure innoucltion, spealing in conflict zones. Additionally, the resolution "invites donation of vaccine doses from developed economies and all those in a position to do so to low- and middle-income countries and other countries in need."

US calls for global immunisation

Meanwhile, reiterating calls for global immunization further, US Secretary of Treasury Janet Yellen, on January 25, said that advanced nations should work in unison not only to boost pandemic recovery but also help poor nations acquire COVID-19 vaccines. In a missive addressed to G20 finance leaders, Yellen emphasised that the first step to help the global economy bounce back was to stop the coronavirus from spreading with worldwide immunisation. "A rapid and truly global vaccination program is the strongest stimulus we can provide to the global economy," she said.

Image Credits: UN.org