UNSC Needs Better Representatives Like India, Says UNGA Chief Csaba Korosi

United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) President Csaba Korosi on Tuesday (June 20) called India a 'superpower country' in terms of rising population, economy, science and technology. Hailing India's important and influential role worldwide, Korosi further stated that the country is among those who believe they can contribute to the world's well-being. Amid India's run for the permanent seat at the UNSC, Korosi's remarks hold massive significance.

"There is a notion among the member states that we need a better representative in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), including those countries who have a larger responsibility for peace, larger responsibility for making well-being for the people, and, of course, India among those who believe they can contribute to the well being of the world," Korosi said. He noted that at the time of UNSC formation, India was not among the 'biggest ones.'

UNGA chief's remark on India comes a day before the mega event scheduled at United Nations headquarters in New York City. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the ninth International Day of Yoga celebrations on June 21 at the UN headquarters as part of his three-day State visit to the United States.

'UNSC will reform'

While mentioning the need for reform at the UNSC, Korosi said, "The case of the reform has been going on in the negotiating process for 13 years, way too long. The first discussion that started on the potential necessity of reforming the Security Council started more than 40 years ago. So it's really high time, but it's in the hands of the member states."

The UNSC is composed of 15 permanent and non-permanent members. China, France, Russian Federation, the United Kingdom, and the United States, are the five permanent UNSC members. Whereas, ten non-permanent members elected for two-year terms by the General Assembly are Albania, Brazil, Ecuador, Gabon, Ghana, Japan, Malta, Mozambique, Switzerland, and United Arab Emirates (UAE). Meanwhile, India has been elected as a non-permanent member of the UNSC for eight times till October 2020.

"If the member states can agree on how to reform the Security Council, in terms of its working methods, in terms of membership, in terms of permanent members, in terms of the right to veto, in terms of what should be the better relationship between the Security Council and maybe other bodies of the United Nations, so, it's all in the hands of the member states," the UNGA President added while highlighting that India is one of the perhaps most active advocates for the early reform of the Security Council.

Korosi recalls meeting PM Modi

While recalling his meeting with PM Modi, the UNGA president said, "I met Prime Minister Modi a couple of months ago in New Delhi, and I had a deep impression after our meeting." Korosi on January 30 paid his first visit to India and extended his support for the G20 summit.

"A person with vision, a person with strategic thinking, a person who has a very deep tradition bringing with himself a very deep tradition of a nation and a clear vision of where modern India should look like. And I'm very happy to greet him. He is very much welcome in the United Nations. He's one of the most highly respected leaders in the world coming here in a short period of time. India is one of the biggest countries in the world," he added while recalling his meeting with PM Modi.