UNSC Uses Virtual Reality For Field Trip To Colombia To Get Review Peace Process

In a first virtual diplomacy of its kind, the UN Security Council used virtual reality for a field trip to Colombia that aimed to give the 15-nation top UN organ an insight into the peace process in the South American country.

Today for the first time, the UNSC went on a virtual field trip," Norway, which is the President of the Council for the month of January, said in a statement on Thursday.

The members visited Colombia before a briefing by Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Colombia and Head of the United Nations Verification Mission in Colombia Carlos Ruiz Massieu and former combatant with the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC-EP), signatory to the Final Agreement and now leader in reintegration initiatives Luz Marina Giraldo, it said.

Listening. Watching. Getting insights into the peace process and what it looks like for the people in Colombia, it said.

Counsellor in India's Permanent Mission to the UN Pratik Mathur, present for the virtual reality trip, tweeted that India is a proud supporter of using Technology for Peace!

3-D Virtual Diplomacy in action in UNSC today. First ever Security Council session to use a virtual reality VR experience! Innovative solutions to better understand (world) conflicts, peace keeping & Peace-building, Mathur said in the tweet.

The United Nations Department of Political and Peacebuilding Affairs (DPPA) said in a tweet that Bringing the Colombian peace process closer to decision-makers in New York today and having Colombian voices heard.

The Colombian peace process refers to the peace reconciliation between the Colombian government of President Juan Manuel Santos and the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARCEP) in 2016 to bring an end to the Colombian conflict, which eventually led to the Peace Agreements between the Colombian Government of Juan Manuel Santos and FARC-EP.

Before the historic peace deal was signed, more than 50 years of war in Colombia caused over 220,000 deaths and displaced nearly 6 million people, according to media reports.

The United Nations Verification Mission in Colombia was established by the UN Security Council pursuant to resolution 2366, adopted unanimously on July 10, 2017. The resolution followed a joint request for UN support from the Government of Colombia and the then FARC-EP.