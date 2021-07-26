Unvaccinated Snow Leopard At San Diego Zoo Contracts Coronavirus; Shows No Symptoms

An unvaccinated snow leopard at the San Diego Zoo contracted COVID-19. On Thursday, caretakers observed Ramil, a 9-year-old male snow leopard, with a cough and a runny nose. Two different tests of his stool later confirmed the presence of the coronavirus, according to a statement released by the zoo on Friday.

Animals who were in contact with Ramil are quarantined

The zoo said Ramil isn't showing any other symptoms, but because he shares an enclosure with a female snow leopard and two Amur leopards, the crew believes they've been exposed. The animals were quarantined as a result, and their exhibit was shuttered. It is unknown how Ramil got infected. The zoo made the announcement on Twitter on July 24.

COVID-19 was contracted by an eight-gorilla troop at the zoo's sister institution, San Diego Zoo Safari Park, in January from a caretaker who had the virus but showed no symptoms. The gorilla troop was the first known case of the virus infecting apes, and it has subsequently recovered. The zoo was prompted to request an experimental COVID-19 vaccine for animals for emergency usage as a result of the incident. The vaccine, developed by Zoetis, an animal health business that was originally owned by Pfizer, was given to animals who were most at risk of getting COVID-19, such as primates and big cats.

Ramil was not vaccinated

Ramil, on the other hand, had not been vaccinated prior to his sickness. The crew who are in contact with these animals are not required to be vaccinated, but unvaccinated employees must wear masks at all times, according to the zoo.

The zoo has also vaccinated four orangutans, eight bonobos and a gorilla. These animals, along with chimpanzees, are the closest living relatives of humans, putting them at risk of getting a virus that has moved quickly from person to person.

Image- @sandiegozoo/Twitter