Unvaccinated Teacher Infects 26 People With COVID-19 In California

COVID-19 has been spread by an elementary school teacher to at least 26 people. According to the News & Observer, in May, an unvaccinated elementary school teacher in Marin County, California returned to work despite nasal congestion and exhaustion, assuming the symptoms were due to allergies. Despite a school-wide mandate to wear a mask indoors, the teacher continued to work for two days, occasionally reading aloud to their 24 children without a mask.

18 students, 4 parents and 4 student's siblings were infected

A test revealed that the teacher was infected with COVID-19. Only two days later, allegations of more cases involving other school employees, children, parents, and siblings began to circulate. According to research released Friday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), a total of 26 persons were sick, including 12 of the teacher's students, six more children in a different grade, four parents, and four siblings of affected students.

CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said that the concerned teacher was both symptomatic and unvaccinated and was unmasked when reading aloud to the class. She also said that kids were all too young to be vaccinated. According to The Business Insider, the CDC relied on viral genome sequencing to determine that the instances were most likely connected. The Delta variant was found in all COVID-19 patients during the outbreak.

The Business Insider revealed that the CDC created a classroom map that depicted the preventative steps that had been implemented. Students' desks were set 6 feet apart, windows and doors were left open to allow for sufficient circulation, and an air filter was placed at the front of the class. The study also suggests that students who sat closest to the infected teacher's desk were more likely to contract the virus.

"Masking is critical for ensuring a safe classroom instruction"

According to the CDC, the outbreak emphasises the need for vaccination among school staff members who work closely with younger students who have not yet received the COVID-19 vaccine, as well as other preventive measures such as proper masking, routine testing, adequate ventilation, and staying home when sick. The findings also show how transmissible the delta variant is. According to News & Observer, the CDC stated that the vaccines are effective against the delta variant, but transmission risk among unvaccinated persons in schools remains increased. Along with vaccination, strict actions such as masking is critical for ensuring safe classroom instruction.

Image- @Taylor Wilcox/ Unsplash