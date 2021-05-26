'Urgent Support': Biden Administration Pledges Over $360 Million For The Palestinians

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on May 26 announced that the Biden administration is providing over $360 million of “urgent support” for the Palestinian people. Blinken is on a Middle-East tour, which comes as unrest still grips parts of east Jerusalem after the ceasefire ended 11 days of fighting in and around the Gaza Strip. The top US official met with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas in Ramallah and underscored the commitment of the US to rebuild a relationship with the Palestinian Authority and people, based on mutual respect and shared conviction that Palestinians and Israelis alike deserve equal measures of freedom, security, opportunity, and dignity.

According to a press release, Blinken said that out of the $360 million, the US will provide $75 million for the development and economic assistance for the Palestinians in 2021. $5.5 million will be provided for immediate disaster assistance for Gaza. Little over $32 million for UNRWA’s emergency humanitarian appeal, as per the press note.

Blinken said, “This new assistance comes on top of significant support the United States has recently committed and resumed to the Palestinian Authority, the Palestinians, to different agencies and groups”.

US urges int’l community to help rebuild Gaza

Further, he even urged the international community to help rebuild Gaza. He added that beyond the immediate reconstruction, the US is committed to working with the Palestinian Authority and the international community to promote economic stability and progress in the West Bank and Gaza, more opportunity, to strengthen the private sector, expand trade and investment, all of which are essential to growing opportunity across the board. Blinken also went on to inform the US will also work with the Palestinian Authority to ensure freedom of expression for all Palestinians and the promotion and protection of civil society.

“The aspirations of the Palestinian people are like those of people everywhere: to live in freedom; to have their basic rights respected; to live in security; to have equal access to opportunity; to be treated with dignity,”

“And my message today is that the United States is committed, Mr. President, to working with you, to working with the Palestinian people, to realize these aspirations,” Blinken said.

US to reopen consulate in Jerusalem

Moreover, the top US official even announced the reopening of the US Consulate General in Jerusalem, which can be seen as a move that restores ties with the Palestinians that had been downgraded by the Trump administration. Blinken said that this is an “important” way for his country to engage with and provide support to the Palestinian people. The consulate long served as an autonomous office in charge of diplomatic relations with the Palestinians. However, former President Donald Trump downgraded its operations and placed them under the authority of his ambassador to Israel when he moved the embassy to Jerusalem.

