US: 1 Killed After Small Plane Crashes On Bridge In Miami, Hits SUV And Catches Fire

One person was killed and five others were injured when a small plane nosedived on a land bridge and hit an SUV in Miami, Florida on Saturday. Associated Press reported that the accident occurred shortly before 1 pm at the Haulover Inlet Bridge, which is located near the Bal Harbour beach. There were three people aboard the plane, out of whom two were taken to the trauma centre following the crash. Notably, the same number of people were seated in the car as well, one of whom died. The remaining two, who suffered non-life-threatening injuries, were taken to a nearby hospital, the Miami Dade Fire Rescue said.

The plane, which was a single-engine Cessna 172, departed from Hollywood-Fort Lauderdale International Airport and was destined for Key West. However, it lost power on the way. Miami-Dade Police spokesman Alvaro Zabaleta told NBC that the plane was involved in a head-on crash with the SUV, which caused the plane to flip over. The aircraft spontaneously caught fire after the crash and there was thick smoke billowing from it, which could be seen for miles.

"On Saturday afternoon, MDFR responded to a small plane that crashed on the Haulover Inlet Bridge. Units arrived to find the aircraft down and in flames in addition to a vehicle that had been hit by the aircraft," Miami Dade Fire Rescue said in a statement shared on Facebook. They also shared a video from the crash site.

"We had three Miami-Dade Fire Rescue lifeguards who were on the scene first and started assisting patients," fire rescue spokesperson Erika Benitez said. "Within just a few minutes several other units arrived and when they arrived they did see an aircraft down in flames, in addition to a vehicle that had been hit by the aircraft."

Plans skids off runway in China

Just three days ago, a similar accident occurred wherein a Tibet Airlines plane caught fire after skidding on the runway at Chong Qing International Airport in China. According to CCTV, on May 12, a flight from Chongqing, China, to Lhasa, Tibet Autonomous Region, veered off the runway and caught fire at Chongqing Jiangbei International Airport. The flight attempted to take off with 113 people on board, according to local media reports.

(Image: AP)