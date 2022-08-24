US: 113 Million-year-old Dinosaur Tracks Exposed After Severe Drought Hits Texas

The severe drought conditions in Texas have reportedly exposed dinosaur tracks from around 113 million years ago at Dinosaur Valley State Park. The tracks of dinosaurs have been found in different parts of the river.

Dinosaur Valley State Park spokesperson Stephanie Salinas Garcia told CNN that the exposed tracks belong to Acrocanthosaurus who was an adult, around 15 feet tall, and weighed nearly seven tons. Garcia revealed that the other species, whose tracks were found at the park in the Glen Rose region of Texas, was a Sauroposeidon. According to the spokesperson, the Sauroposeidonwould weighed around 44 tons as an adult and could have stood at about 60 feet tall.

The dinosaur tracks detected in the riverbed under normal conditions remain underwater filled with sediment, she said and added that finding new dinosaur tracks is "always an exciting time at the park." The tracks are expected to be buried again by the rain which helps "protect the tracks from natural weathering and erosion."

Dinosaur Valley State Park to continue protecting '113-year-old tracks'

The Dinosaur Valley State Park has emphasised that they will continue to protect these "113-year-old tracks" of dinosaurs "not only for the present but future generations," as per the report. A video has been posted by Dinosaur Valley State Park - Friends which shows the exposed footprints in the dried river bed. In the caption, the Dinosaur Valley State Park said that the tracks appeared in the Paluxy River at Dinosaur Valley State Park. BP Baker Site.

The US Drought Monitor has said that more than 60% of Texas was facing drought conditions. Texas has also faced heat waves that resulted in temperatures reaching triple digits.

Image: Facebook/@DinosaurValleyStatePark