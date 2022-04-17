US: 12 Injured In Gun Attack At South Carolina Shopping Mall; Police Detain 3

As many as 12 people were injured on Saturday in a gun attack at a shopping mall in South Carolina's capital city. Authorities informed that no casualties were reported in the attack, however, eight out of 12 victims were admitted to the hospital, and two out of them have been inflicted with critical injuries, Columbia Police Chief W.H Holbrook said, as quoted by the Associated Press. Six among the hospitalised were in stable condition, he added.

Nine out of the 12 wounded in the shooting have been released after medical treatment, Prisma Health told CNN. The oldest victim in the attack is reportedly a 73-year-old individual while the youngest is 15. Two out of the 12 victims suffered non-gun shot injuries. They were caught in a "stampede" after the gunfire, Holbrook said.

3 detained in a gun attack in South Carolina

Columbia Police informed that the attack was "not random". Speaking to the press, Holbrook stated, “We believe they knew each other and something led to the gunfire.”

He added that the police believed the armed individuals knew each other and that "there was some type of conflict that occurred which resulted in gunfire". South Carolina police have urged people to stay away from the area.

As of now, three people possessing firearms have been detained as suspects in connection to the shooting incident at Columbiana Centre. At least one of the three fired a weapon, Holbrook said on Saturday. Police have also established a hotline and appealed to witnesses to reach out if they have a recording of the shooting, CNN reported.

When unfortunate incidents like this happen, an ‘all hands on deck’ approach is taken. A tremendous thank you to surrounding law enforcement partners who are helping #ColumbiaPDSC answer the call for service. pic.twitter.com/Vh9eYuJ4dj — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) April 16, 2022

Any witness or person who captured the incident on video, should let us know immediately. #ColumbiaPDSC Chief Holbrook “We know a lot of people saw different things. Please take a moment, collect your thoughts and reach out to law enforcement.” — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) April 16, 2022

'People were screaming'

A witness gave a piece of a first-hand account of the commotion that followed the gunfire. Speaking to the Associated Press, Daniel Johnson was at the mall with his family. He described that people started running when they heard the first shot. "Everybody was trying to get outside," Johnson recalled.

People were screaming for their children and spouses, knocking over tables in the food court as they fled, Johnson said. “When I was coming out, you could see baby strollers turned over, people’s phones, and left keys. It was kind of a hectic situation," he added.

Shortly after the chaos subsided, mall officials released a statement condemning the "senseless act" of violence. "Today's isolated, senseless act of violence is extremely upsetting, and our thoughts are with everyone impacted. We are grateful for the quick response and continued support of our security team and our partners in law enforcement," they wrote, as quoted by CNN.

