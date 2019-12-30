US: 12-year-old Receives Magnifying Glass For Christmas, Sets Front Yard On Fire

Christmas went up in flames for the Parson family after their 12-year-old son decided to use a magnifying glass on front lawn grass to see if he could make fire with it. The junior Parson was not at all shocked to see that he can actually light a fire with the help of a magnifying glass. The incident took place on Christmas Day, December 25 in Texas, United States.

Christmas Day on fire

Cayden's mother Nissa-Lynn Parson said the boy asked for a magnifying glass as a gift and the parents thought that he wants to read something. But Cayden in his destructive mind wanted to see if he could make fire with the convex lens. Although Cayden's experiment with the glass remained successful, the front lawn of the family was destroyed on a very special day.

Nissa took to her Facebook handle to share the story of his son as she wrote, "Christmas Day was memorable, to say the least! My twelve-year-old son Cayden received a magnifying glass, which we thought was for reading, but he tried to see if he could start a fire with it. We discovered he and his two brothers went out on the driveway and burned a couple of holes in some paper. Everything was under control until the boys came running into the house telling us that a corner of the lawn was on fire and the Christmas lights were melting!"

Nissa and her husband Justin immediately rushed outside to check on their lawn. The entire front lawn was turned black with fire and that is when the duo grabbed buckets of water to douse the blaze. Justin turned the sprinklers on to prevent the fire from spreading to their neighbours' yard. Nissa also warned other parents to never get a magnifying glass for their kids.

