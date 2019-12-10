US: 12-year-old Girl Arrested For Threatening To Kill Students

A 12-year-old girl has been arrested in Florida for threatening her fellow students with murder over the social media platform Snapchat according to the police. The girl has not been named by the police because she is a minor. The threatening messages were posted on Friday and the girl was taken into custody on Saturday night.

Online Threat

According to the Broward county sheriff's office, the unidentified minor was taken to the child evaluation centre. In a statement released by the sheriff's office, the threats that had been issued contained an alleged death list of students from Falcon Cove Middle School.

The girl hails from Weston in the north of Miami. Waston is close to Parkland that witnessed school shooting just last year, the shooting that took the life of 17 people including children occurred at a local high school and had triggered mass protests regarding gun rights in America. In addition to the death list of the students, another threat was posted on the site later on Friday night. The authorities were informed of the online threats by a student of Falcon Cove Middle School and by her parent. After the complaint, the authorities were able to track the origin of the threats and arrested the girl on Saturday. According to the Sheriff's office, the girl faces two counts of written threats.

In a similar incident, on November 19, a 16 year-year-old girl was taken into custody regarding her "detailed plan to commit murder" at a predominately African-American church in Georgia. The teen who is white has been charged with criminal attempt to commit murder. While police did not reveal the details of the teenager's plans, they did comment that the church had been 'targeted by the juvenile based on the racial demographics of the church members.' School administration was first notified of the alleged attack after a fellow student found the teenager's notebook that detailed her plot.

