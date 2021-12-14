Ethan Crumbley, the 15-year-old charged with the killing of students at Oxford High school, Michigan in November, needs to stay in adult jail for longer. The Michigan judge on Monday, 13 December, denied moving the 15-year-old charged with killing his classmates and injuring seven others out of the adult prison, according to AP. District Judge Nancy Carniak adjourned the probable cause hearing to January 7 to review witness statements and other evidence. For the probable cause conference, Ethan Crumbley appeared on video from the Oakland County Jail.

During Ethan Crumbley’s probable cause conference in Rochester Hills District Court, his attorney, Paulette Loftin requested to move their client back to the juvenile facility, as per AP report. They argued that he “should not be considered a menace to other juveniles.” Loftin further stated that Crumbley has not in the past harmed any of the kids and he did not have negative contact with anyone from his age. However, the judge did not accept his argument.

Ethan Crumbley to stay in adult jail

District Judge Nancy Carniak sided with Assistant Oakland County Prosecutor Marc Keast who argued that the charges and security risks involved with Crumbley show that he must be kept in an adult prison. Marc Keast in the court said, “This cannot be compared to any other case that this court or any other court in this county has seen before, and calling this an isolated incident quite frankly does not do it justice,” as per AP. Keats argued that Ethan Crumbley has “targeted juveniles” and alleged that “it was planned” and termed it a “mass murder”. After hearing both sides, judge Nancy Carniak adjourned the probable cause hearing to January 7 to review witness statements and other evidence.

The probable cause conference that happened on Monday was a procedural hearing to prepare for a December 20 preliminary hearing, however, it will now be postponed to a later date. It is to mention here that Ethan Crumbley has been charged as an adult with killing four classmates and injuring seven other people in a shooting incident in Oxford High School on 30 November, according to AP. Crumbley’s parents, James and Jennifer Crumbley, have been accused of not intervening on the day of the shooting and have been held in prison.

