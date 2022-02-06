US: 1,50,000 Homes Without Electricity As Winter Storm Brings 'treacherous' Conditions

More than 1,50,000 homes throughout the United States were left without electricity after a massive winter storm passed through the country, followed by harsh chilling weather that created icy conditions. The government officials, however, managed to restore power to more than 1,00,000 homes after outages on Friday. However, some states were still experiencing electrical issues.

According to PowerOutage.us, among other states which experienced outages, Tennessee was reportedly the worst-hit state, as more than 93,000 homes were experiencing power cuts, while another 43,000 homes in New York and nearly 30,000 in Ohio were left without power, reported The Guardian. Moreover, "heavy snow and treacherous ice accumulations" are expected around the Northeast, the National Weather Service said, as per USA Today.

Meanwhile, in Tennessee, a major utility company named Memphis Light, Gas, and Water (MLGW) said power would be restored to more than 90% of houses by Thursday next week. Taking to Twitter, the company announced that the crew members are working hard out in the field despite hard weather conditions. The storm that arrived on Friday and early Saturday dumped up to 17 inches of snow and spanned 2000 miles from Indiana to Vermont, as per the National Weather Service.

Here’s a look at the icy conditions and debris #MLGW crews are dealing with out in the field. This is work that was done in South Memphis yesterday. #ServingYouIsWhatWeDo pic.twitter.com/60kuNtciP6 — MLGW (@MLGW) February 5, 2022

Our patrols have been responding to numerous crashes and spin outs caused by the flash freeze conditions. Stay off the roads if possible, and take it slow if not. Here’s an update from the road from Troop H Patrol Supervisor Sgt. Michael Murphy. pic.twitter.com/Z5sMXSXyq2 — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) February 4, 2022

Among other areas that experienced heavy snowfall were Pennsylvania, Ohio, New Hampshire, Michigan, and Maine, which saw more than 10 inches of snow. Meanwhile, the snowfall caused freezing temperatures that created slippery hazards on the road, which resulted in more than 200 car crashes, including one fatality, along with more crashes that have yet to be recorded. Around 4,400 flights were cancelled because of the weather on Friday, with delays and calculations continuing till Saturday morning in some states.

Image: Twitter/@MLGW