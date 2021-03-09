US: 16-year-old Accidentally Detonates Explosive In Michigan High School, 4 Injured

A Michigan high school student, on March 8, accidentally detonated a homemade explosive device that he had brought to school. The incident took place in the rural city of Newaygo and left the student along with four of his classmates injured, the city’s police later said. In a later report, CNN revealed further details stating that the explosion took place at Newaygo High School at 8:52 am inside the classroom.

Soon after the bomb detonated, the school administration dialled the emergency services thereby preventing the injuries from getting serious. In a tweet later, the Michigan State Department confirmed that no further damage was caused as all the school was immediately vacated. "The school was immediately evacuated and students were transferred to the bus garage,’ they wrote.

The incident has now triggered a joint investigation by the Newaygo Police Department and the Michigan State Police Hart Post with complete assistance from the Newaygo Public School staff. Michigan State Police spokesperson Michelle Robinson told the CNN reporters that their initial investigation said the student had no ill intent and did not intend to detonate the device. Apart from the five students, their classroom teacher was also rushed to the hospital as it involved smoke and potentially dangerous chemicals. While the probe is ongoing, the police department has asserted that they would share any further details.

"Troopers are currently executing a search warrant at a Newaygo County residence pursuant to the investigation. Investigators continue with the search warrant. This will be the last update for the evening, additional information should be available tomorrow," the deaprtment said in a statement.

Another accidental explosion

In a similar tragic incident, a man from New York died after a device exploded which was meant to be used at a gender reveal party exploded, CNN reported quoting the New York State Police. According to the police, the person has been identified as Christopher Pekny of Liberty. The police department and New York bomb disposal squad have started the investigation in the matter. The state police said that 28-year-old Christopher was building the device that exploded. His brother Michael Pekny was also injured and was taken to hospital, police said. So far the officers have not given any information, however, the probe is underway. As per the reports, the device was not intended to harm others.