US: 2 Dead, Several Injured After Two Planes Collide While Landing In California; Probe On

At least two people were killed and multiple injured after two planes collided in Northern California while landing at a local airport on Thursday, August 18. According to the statement released by the US Federal Aviation Administration, the plane crash was reported to authorities at around 3 PM at Watsonville Municipal Airport. It said there were two people aboard a twin-engine Cessna 340 and only the pilot aboard a single-engine Cessna 152 during the crash. The report confirmed the deaths of at least two people but added the toll could increase after the investigation.

Multiple agencies responded to Watsonville Municipal Airport after 2 planes attempting to land collided. We have reports of multiple fatalities.



Report came in at 2:56pm.



Investigation is underway, updates to follow. pic.twitter.com/pltHIAyw5p — City of Watsonville (@WatsonvilleCity) August 18, 2022

#Watsonville #California

“Multiple fatalities after mid-air plane crash at Watsonville airport. City officials say it happened as the 2 planes were trying to land around 3 pm.”

pic.twitter.com/fqfCe2CkXd — Shane B. Murphy (@shanermurph) August 18, 2022

Plane crashes during final approach for landing, said FAA

"The pilots were on their final approaches to the airport when the collision occurred. The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board, which did not immediately have additional details, are investigating the crash," according to the FAA statement. Meanwhile, while speaking to Santa Cruz Sentinel newspaper, Franky Herrera-- a witness, who was driving past the airport-- said he saw the twin-engine plane bank hard to the right and hit the wing of the smaller aircraft, which “just spiralled down and crashed” near the edge of the airfield and not far from homes.

Further, he narrated that the twin-engine aircraft kept flying but “it was struggling". Lastly, he saw flames on the other side of the airport. Moreover, photos and videos from the scene which went viral on social media platforms showed the wreckage of one small plane in a grassy field by the airport. One picture showed a plume of smoke visible from a street near the airport.

Image: AP