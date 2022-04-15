US: 2 Injured, Nearby Residents Evacuated After Tenawa Haven Gas Plant Explosion In Kansas

In a tragic incident, a massive explosion at the Haven Midstream gas plant occurred on Thursday afternoon, leaving two people injured. The rescue team was present at the scene of the explosion northwest of Wichita, where they evacuated residents.

According to the Reno County Sheriff's Office, two contractors at the Tenawa Haven gas plant received second-degree burns and were immediately rushed to the hospital in Wichita.

US: Explosion at the Tenawa Haven gas plant rocks Kansas

Meanwhile, heavy smoke and hot, high flames were witnessed right after the explosion. All the workers were evacuated, and residents from around eight to nine homes situated around the plant along Arlington Road were asked to temporarily move.

Reno County Emergency Manager Adam Weishaar said that a two-mile radius around the plant was evacuated as crews worked to stop the fire.



According to The US Sun report, the Hutchinson/Reno County Chamber of Commerce has revealed that the plant is a cryogenic processing plant. Where natural gas is separated into different components, it comes from wells. Moreover, crew members monitored the situation overnight, but the reason behind the explosion is still unknown.

"Due to the gas explosion today and continued concerns about further explosions, everyone west of Kansas Avenue (including those on the west side of Kansas Avenue) is being evacuated," wrote the City of Haven in a statement on Facebook. "If you do not have a place to go, please go to the Salvation Army at 700 N. Walnut in Hutchinson and they will direct you to a hotel. This evacuation could last up to 72 hours, "it added.

Image: Unsplash/ Representative