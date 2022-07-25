Last Updated:

US: 2 Killed, 5 Injured In Mass Shooting At Peck Park In Los Angeles; Probe Underway

As many as seven people sustained grievous injuries, including two with gunshot wounds in a shooting incident that rocked Peck Park in San Pedro, LA

Dipaneeta Das
At least two people were killed and five others sustained injuries following mass shooting that rocked Peck Park in the San Pedro neighbourhood, Los Angeles. According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, gunshots were heard around 3:51 pm (local time) on Sunday near a block of N. Western Avenue. Post the incident, paramedics took four men and three women to area hospitals, the fire department said in a statement.

In a press conference on Sunday evening, LAFD confirmed that two people were killed without disclosing any information about the deceased. Earlier it was informed that seven people were injured in the shooting and three of them were wounded by gunfire, including one man and a woman who were in critical condition, the authorities had told CBS LA. More information on the identity of those who sustained bullet wounds is currently awaited. "There are no other patients remaining at the scene," LAFD said in a statement, adding that they are investigating the possibility that there were multiple shooters.

LAPD issues citywide 'tactical alert' after Peck Park shooting

Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) has issued a citywide tactical alert given that the suspect is on the run. 

