US: 2 Killed, 5 Injured In Mass Shooting At Peck Park In Los Angeles; Probe Underway

At least two people were killed and five others sustained injuries following mass shooting that rocked Peck Park in the San Pedro neighbourhood, Los Angeles. According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, gunshots were heard around 3:51 pm (local time) on Sunday near a block of N. Western Avenue. Post the incident, paramedics took four men and three women to area hospitals, the fire department said in a statement.

In a press conference on Sunday evening, LAFD confirmed that two people were killed without disclosing any information about the deceased. Earlier it was informed that seven people were injured in the shooting and three of them were wounded by gunfire, including one man and a woman who were in critical condition, the authorities had told CBS LA. More information on the identity of those who sustained bullet wounds is currently awaited. "There are no other patients remaining at the scene," LAFD said in a statement, adding that they are investigating the possibility that there were multiple shooters.

I'm in San Pedro, Los Angeles County— @LAFD confirms at least seven people were transported to the hospital after gunfire broke out at or near an auto show by Peck Park. At least three confirmed shot, with two in critical condition. @LAPDHQ issued a citywide tactical alert. pic.twitter.com/rurhNxlcsD — Vishal P. Singh (they/he) 🏳️‍⚧️ (@VPS_Reports) July 25, 2022

LAPD issues citywide 'tactical alert' after Peck Park shooting

Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) has issued a citywide tactical alert given that the suspect is on the run.

LAPD News: Around 3:50 p.m. Harbor Division officers responded to 911 calls of a shooting with multiple victims at Peck Park. NOT an active shooter situation. PIO is enroute. Unknown number or condition of victims at this time. — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) July 25, 2022

(Image: AP (representative)