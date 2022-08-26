US: 2 Killed & Multiple Injured In Shooting At Kentucky Homeless Shelter; Gunman Detained

The United States has again witnessed a surge in gun violence as at least two people have been killed and multiple others injured at a Kentucky homeless shelter on Thursday night. According to the social media post of the Henderson Police Department, it had received a panic alert about a shooter at Harbor House Christian Centre at around 7:30 pm (local time). Subsequently, it said the officials rushed to the site and found multiple people were injured. At first, the Police department issued an alert saying people not to attend to the main accused who had last been seen driving a white Toyota Prius.

However, in an updated post, it said the accused had been identified as Kenneth R Gibbs and added they had located him. "At 2155 hours, the Henderson Police Department located Kenneth Gibbs and has taken him into custody," it wrote on a Facebook post.

Citing City Commissioner Robert Pruitt, The US Sun reported that the top official confirmed the death of a person while City spokeswoman Donna Stinnett confirmed the second fatality. Meanwhile, the residents claimed several people were transported to a nearby hospital for treatment. However, the officials did not disclose the identity of the victims killed in the shooting.

According to the American media house, Harbor House and Christian Center is a shelter for men in need of food, clothing, and other assistance.

Soaring gun violence in America

It is worth mentioning the United States has been witnessing a surge in gun violence in recent years. Earlier on May 15, a teenage gunman wearing military gear opened fire with a rifle at a Buffalo, New York, supermarket, resulting in the killing of at least ten people and injuries of several. Later, on May 26, an 18-year-old man killed 21 people including 19 children in Texas elementary school shooting.

Notably, gun violence is a severe problem in the United States, with regular cases of sporadic shooting incidents, and even mass shootings. In the US, the right to keep and bear arms is a fundamental right protected by the Second Amendment to the United States Constitution. Here, people made firearms that usually are assembled from parts and milled with a metal-cutting machine. These kinds of guns lack serial numbers.