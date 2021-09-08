In a shocking incident, two men walked out of Lowe's store in Oregon dragging a cart filled with electrical wire, without paying a single penny for it. The incident was recorded on camera, where two men were seen brazenly walking with a cart full of wires worth $2,000.

According to the report published in the Daily Mail, the incident happened a week ago in broad daylight. Shoplifters entered the store and picked up some costly products like spools of electrical wire, and then confidently walked out without paying for the product. The accused directly went to the car parking, where they loaded the stolen items in their car and drove away from the scene.

Employees look on and are unable to do anything. pic.twitter.com/bHBy1M8HVK — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) September 5, 2021

When the incident was reported to Keizer Police, they immediately started an investigation. However, the security officials have not made any arrests. While speaking to Fox News, Keizer Police Lieutenant Andrew Copeland said, "Once you've stolen from Lowe's and know they can't stop you, there's no real consequence. Moreover, these people know that they can't go to jail," said the police official.

The video of the incident is doing the rounds on social media. In the video, it can be seen that no employees of the store tried to stop them, and moreover, the duo knew that they were not going to face any consequences for their conduct. Many were surprised to see the behaviour of those men.

One user who watched the video expressed that it was funny. He said, "Always funny to see guys think unarmed robbery should earn you some form of physical harm done to your person". While another user jokingly said, "I didn't see anything". "Mind your own business," commented another.

Tell me you've never worked in retail without telling me you've never worked in retail — Combo Breaker Morales (@IslesFGC) September 5, 2021

Not upset with Lowe's employees. They're powerless. People are upset with a system that allows theft — Vincent Zahler (@VincentZahler) September 6, 2021

It is pertinent to mention here that the crime rate has marginally spiked in recent years in the US, and the cases of theft in Oregon have increased by over 30%, which is higher than in the rest of the country. According to media reports, the crime rate in the small city of Keizer is 25.7% higher in comparison to the national average, while a prison in Portland has also stopped taking prisoners due to overcrowding during the COVID pandemic.



