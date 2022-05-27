US: 2 People Shot After Gunman Raids Walmart In Pennsylvania; Suspect Still At Large

As the United States continued to grieve the death of 19 innocent children in Texas, on Thursday another person was fatally shot at a Walmart store in Fairfield Township in Pennsylvania. At least one other person has been admitted to the hospital and is reported to be critically injured in the attack. More details on the victims are awaited.

According to Butler County dispatch, police reached the area after they received a complaint just before 8 pm to "report a shooting" at the local supermarket located at Princeton Road. On arrival at the scene, the county police were told that the suspect had fled the scene. Hamilton Police recovered the attacker's car but was without a passenger.

The suspect was attempting to steal items from the store, most probably mobile phones, when the employees and customers tried to stop him, the county police informed. However, it is currently unclear if the shooting happened inside or outside the store. "The gunman is still at large," investigators told the press, adding that the suspect was wearing a red shirt and had masks on.

Texas school shooting

The incident comes two days after "horrific" mass violence in Texas. At least 21 people, including 19 children were brutally murdered by an 18-year-old gunman at Uvalde Texas' Robb Elementary School. Texas Governor Greg Abbott on Tuesday informed that "it is believed" that the shooter was identified to be Salvador Ramos, a drop-out from Uvalde High School. Speaking to CBS News, two law enforcement officers confirmed that Ramos had a handgun, AR-15 Rifle, and high-capacity magazines and was suspected to have shot his grandmother in the face before going on a killing spree around 11:32 am (local time). Ramos has been killed by the law enforcement, Sergeant Estrada told CNN. The motivation behind the crime is unknown at the time and the initial probe showed that the massacre was "a lone act."

Buffalo supermarket shooting

The incident came weeks after at least 10 people were reportedly killed in a racially-motivated shooting in Buffalo, New York. An 18-year-old suspect, reportedly a white man named Payton Gendron, began firing in the supermarket's car park before entering and continuing his rampage. Unbelievably, donning a tactical gear, Grendon also streamed his grotesque act online. "The individual came here with the express purpose of taking as many Black lives as he could," Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown said in a press meet on Sunday, as quoted by USA Today. The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has launched a probe into the incident as hate-motivated violent extremism. About 13 people were shot with an assault-style rifle, most of whom were the elderly.

