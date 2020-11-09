US: 21-year-old Becomes First Person With Down Syndrome To Complete Ironman Triathlon

Quick links:
A 21-year-old American athlete has become the first competitor with Down syndrome to finish an Ironman, which usually features a gruelling 3-4km swim, a 180km bike ride and a full marathon of 40km or more. Chris Nikic from Maitland crossed the line with a time of 16 hours and 46 minutes and etched his name in the history books. While taking to Facebook, Ironman Florida praised Chris for his hard work, dedication and determination to finish the race.
The event wrote, “Congratulations Chris on becoming the first person with Down syndrome to finish an IRONMAN. You have shattered barriers while proving without a doubt that Anything is Possible!”.
The post further read, “We are beyond inspired, and your accomplishment is a defining moment in IRONMAN history that can never be taken away from you...and now you get to brag for the rest of your life”.
According to Orlando Sentinel, in the lead-up to the event, the 21-year-old knocked back concern that he might not be able to complete it. Chris said that the doctors and experts that said that he couldn’t do anything. However, he told the experts that they “need to stop doing this to me. You’re wrong”.
Chris has now also already set his sights on his next challenge. While taking to Instagram, he said that the now is the time to set a “new and bigger goal for 2021”. He said that achieved his previous goal and now wants to help others like him to achieve the same. The 21-year-old also added that “YES, I did the work but I had angels helping me. God surrounded me with Angels. The best part of all. New family and friends. All about awareness and inclusion. Awareness for Down Syndrome and Special Olympics. Inclusion for all of us with all of you”.
IRONMAN. Goal set and achieved. Time to set a new and BIGGER Goal for 2021. Whatever it is the strategy is the same. 1% Better every day. YES, I did the work but I had angels helping me. God surrounded me with Angels. Best part of all. New family and friends. All about awareness and inclusion. Awareness for Down Syndrome and Special Olympics. Inclusion for all of us with all of you. I’m sorry for not responding personally to all your messages. It’s amazing but overwhelming because I got 33K new followers and messages since yesterday. I will try and catch up. If you want to support my mission for Down Syndrome and Special Olympics go to my website www.ChrisNikic.com because 100% of the donations go to my charities. I achieved my goal and now I want to help others like me. Thank you to @ironmantri and @im_foundation for making it possible. Thank you @specialolympics @specialolympicsfl for starting the triathlon program. Thank you @rodsracing for giving a home to babies like me. I will be thanking so many more people over the coming days. But I must start with the 3 Angels who trained with me and did the race with me. Dan, Jenn and Carlos. #inclusion
