US: 21-year-old Becomes First Person With Down Syndrome To Complete Ironman Triathlon

A 21-year-old American athlete has become the first competitor with Down syndrome to finish an Ironman, which usually features a gruelling 3-4km swim, a 180km bike ride and a full marathon of 40km or more. Chris Nikic from Maitland crossed the line with a time of 16 hours and 46 minutes and etched his name in the history books. While taking to Facebook, Ironman Florida praised Chris for his hard work, dedication and determination to finish the race.

The event wrote, “Congratulations Chris on becoming the first person with Down syndrome to finish an IRONMAN. You have shattered barriers while proving without a doubt that Anything is Possible!”.

The post further read, “We are beyond inspired, and your accomplishment is a defining moment in IRONMAN history that can never be taken away from you...and now you get to brag for the rest of your life”.

READ: Starbucks Holiday Cups: Starbucks Has Finally Released This Year's Holiday Cups

READ: Sand Artist Creates 25 Feet Long Sculpture To Congratulate Biden, Harris For Historic Win

Chris all set for ‘bigger goal for 2021’

According to Orlando Sentinel, in the lead-up to the event, the 21-year-old knocked back concern that he might not be able to complete it. Chris said that the doctors and experts that said that he couldn’t do anything. However, he told the experts that they “need to stop doing this to me. You’re wrong”.

Chris has now also already set his sights on his next challenge. While taking to Instagram, he said that the now is the time to set a “new and bigger goal for 2021”. He said that achieved his previous goal and now wants to help others like him to achieve the same. The 21-year-old also added that “YES, I did the work but I had angels helping me. God surrounded me with Angels. The best part of all. New family and friends. All about awareness and inclusion. Awareness for Down Syndrome and Special Olympics. Inclusion for all of us with all of you”.

READ: Cartoon Network Depicts Kamala Harris As Powerpuff Girl, Says 'Madam Vice President'

READ: Joe Biden & Kamala Harris' Victory Inspires Amul To Share This Refreshing Doodle