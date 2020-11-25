US: 25-year-old Cold Murder Case Solved As Killer Confesses Crime Over Phone, Cops Stunned

On November 24, the Decatur, Ala., police department answered an unusual call of a crime confession in a 25-year-old homicide case, for which, the officers had been looking for a lead. 53-year-old Johnny Dwight Whited, a resident of Trinity was charged for the murder done on April 26, 1995. The terminally ill man said that he was behind the killing of Christopher Alvin Dailey after the police opened the investigation year-after-year in the hope to find some information to solve the murder mystery. According to sources of AP, the Decatur Police Department informed that Dailey was found deceased with a single gunshot wound, and his car was found submerged in the Tennessee River, no suspects were held.

“Despite the extensive investigation, a suspect was never developed in the case,” police said in a statement. “In the years that followed, the case was revisited several times for leads,” it added. The police said that it remains unclear what prompted the 53-year-old accused to confess to the murder but he had revealed that he was diagnosed with a terminal illness. He had met the detectives and the police officers and had helped them recreate the crime scene from 1995 and provided all the details.

Read: 'Worrying Message To Send': France Passes Bill Restricting Publication Of Image Of Police

Read: Thai Police Revive Royal Defamation Law Ahead Of Protest

COLD CASE ARREST: Decatur police arrested Johnny Dwight Whited on Wednesday. He’s charged with killing Christopher Alvin Dailey in 1995. pic.twitter.com/HM3WGKqyZM — Decatur, AL Police (@DecaturALPD) November 19, 2020

Held on $15,000 bond

Meanwhile, the court document cited by the police revealed that the 27-year-old man’s dead body was initially discovered by two hunters in a wooded area on George Russell Road S.W at the time of the crime. His vehicle was discovered 90 minutes later by the deputies, afloat on the river. Whited didn’t hire a defense attorney to represent himself in the court. The police took to its official Twitter handle to inform that they had taken the murder accused into custody. Investigator Sean Mukaddam told local broadcaster al.com that initially, he wasn’t sure if the voice on the other side of the line was telling him the truth. One is leery, Mukaddam said, adding, that he assumed that it may have been a prank call but then further investigation revealed great details. . According to Morgan County Jail records, Whited is being held on $15,000 bond.

Read: 2 New York City Police Officers Shot, Suspect Killed

Read: Paris Police Under Fire For Forcing Migrants From Tent Camp

(With AP Inputs)

(Image Credit: Twitter/@DecaturALPD)