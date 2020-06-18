US Reports 25,583 New Coronavirus Cases, Nationwide Toll Soars To 2,163,290

The United States has recorded 25,583 new coronavirus cases on June 17. As per reports, the US also reported 755 coronavirus related deaths. According to the John Hopkins coronavirus database, the national coronavirus total for the US now stands at 2,163,290 and the deaths toll stands at 117,717.

Biden accuses Trump of ‘surrendering’

Democratic presidential candidate for 2020 elections in the US, Joe Biden has said the Republican US President Donald Trump has “surrendered” to the coronavirus contagion. Lashing out at Trump for his response to the COVID-19 pandemic and for delaying swift action, Biden said that instead of directing the country, the US President “has retreated” in the fight against the invisible enemy. Donald Trump has repeatedly shown optimism amid the COVID-19 pandemic and recently he claimed that its vaccine would be ready even before 2020 while also pushing the governors to reopen US states.

Donald Trump wants to style himself a wartime president against an invisible enemy — but he has surrendered the fight.



Instead of leading the charge to defeat this virus, he has waved the white flag and retreated. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) June 18, 2020

The former Vice President of the United States added that the citizens of the United States have already sacrifice a lot in the battle against the coronavirus. Biden also stated that US President Donald Trump seems to have lost interest in the deadly coronavirus pandemic due to Trump's impatience to re-open the economy as well as get back on the campaign trail.

As per reports, Donald Trump has announced his first campaign rally since the outbreak began in Tulsa on June 20. Trump's decision to go ahead with the rally despite the growing number of new coronavirus cases has drawn criticism for the White House and a health expert even called it ‘criminal endangerment’.