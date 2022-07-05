US: 3 Dead, 7 Injured After Mass Shooting At Block Party In Indiana's Gary City

Three people were killed and seven people were injured in a mass shooting at a block party in Gary, Indiana on July 5 after midnight, BNO News reported. The cops arrived at the incident spot around 12.46 a.m. in the 1900 block of Missouri Street and found several people with gunshot injuries.

Three of the victims were found dead while seven others were gravely injured. The deceased have been identified as Marquise Hall, Laurence Mangum and 20-year-old Ashanti Brown, police reported.

"Due to the enormity of the scene, mutual aid was requested from surrounding police agencies," according to police.

July 4 parade shooting leaves 6 dead, 30 hurt

This development comes a day after a shooter fired on an Independence Day parade from a rooftop in suburban Chicago, killing at least six people and injuring at least 3o others.

The shooting took place at a spot on the parade route where many locals had staked out prime viewing points for the annual celebration. Initially, the gunshots were mistaken for fireworks before hundreds of panicked people fled in terror.

Highland Park Police chief Lou Jogmen said a man, identified as Robert E Crimo III was detained. The cops declined to identify him as a suspect but called him a person of interest.

Crimo was an aspiring rapper and used to post on social media dozens of videos and songs, some ominous and violent. Crimo’s father, Bob, in 2019, had ran unsuccessfully for mayor of Highland Park, AP reported.

At a news conference, Lake County Major Crime Task Force spokesperson Christopher Covelli said that "several of the deceased victims' died at the spot and one died at a hospital.

According to Associated Press, there have been around 15 shootings since the start of the year where four or more people have been killed, including the Highland Park incident.