In yet another incident of a mass shooting in the United States, three people were killed and at least 11 others injured in Philadelphia on Saturday night. According to reports, the Philadelphia Police Department responded promptly after it was alerted of a gunman in a crowded area of South Street. Addressing a press conference, police Inspector DF Pace stated that shots were fired into the downtown crowd and that an officer also shot at a suspect. However, it was not clear if the suspect was hit.

"You can imagine there were hundreds of individuals just enjoying South Street, as they do every single weekend when this shooting broke out," Pace said, as per the Associated Press (AP). He further stated that the fate of injured people is still unknown and no arrests have been made. The officer also claimed that the police have recovered two weapons so far.

Meanwhile, Philadelphia Police has asked the people to avoid visiting the area where the said incident took place. "*Alert* Emergency personnel are responding to a shooting incident in the area of 3rd and South Streets. Several people have been injured. Please avoid the area [sic]," the police department wrote in a tweet.

Recent shootings once again trigger debate around gun laws in US

In a similar kind of incident, at least three people were killed on June 1 when a gunman opened fire at a Tulsa medical building on a hospital campus in the US' Oklahoma state. The man opened fire at a campus of Saint Francis Health System. According to reports, the gunman was identified as Michael Louis who also later shot himself dead. This comes after the Texas shooting where an 18-year-old killed at least 19 students and two teachers. With recent shootings, pressure on President Joe Biden-led administration has further mounted. Notably, the debate around gun laws in the country has faced a fresh trigger following the Texas incident on May 24.

US witnesses over 140 mass shootings in 2022

It is pertinent to mention here that the incidence of mass shootings has increased exponentially in the United States. According to the data published by the research group 'Gun Violence Archive' on May 23, the US witnessed more than 140 mass shootings till the time in 2022. The research group further claimed that it has been collecting data daily from about 7,500 sources and the number of incidents has been reported and verified.

