US: 3 Dead In Houston Shooting After Gunman Sets Building To Fire; Accused Shot By Police

A 40-year-old man set fire to a building and then shot at people fleeing, resulting in the killing of three people and injuring at least two in Houston on Sunday morning. According to Houston Police chief Troy Finner, who addressed the media following the bloodshed, the suspect was killed by police and added all the victims were males and aged between 40-60 years. Finner said that police received a panic call at around 1:07 AM about the firing. Subsequently, it received multiple calls about the killing of a second person and a fire in an apartment. At first, Finner said the fire department arrived at the location but had to retreat from the accused upon arrival.

"The gunman opened fire, possibly with a shotgun, on the other tenants as they emerged from the house. Two were dead at the scene, and one died at a hospital. Fire teams rescued two other wounded men, who were hospitalised with non-life-threatening wounds," he said.

Further, he went on to say that the accused, who had colon cancer and was jobless, then started to open fire as the firefighters battled the fire. Subsequently, firefighters handled the situation until the police officers arrived at the location and shot the accused.

"I’ve seen things I have not seen before in 32 years, and it has happened time and time again. We just ask that the community come together," Finner said.

Neighbours were shocked at the Houston shooting

Meanwhile, Robin Ahrens, a neighbour, told a local newspaper that he was preparing for work and suddenly heard the sound of gunshots. Initially, he thought it might be fireworks but later he came to know three of his society members were killed in the unfortunate incident. "I’m just fortunate that I didn’t go outside because he probably would have shot me too," he told the newspaper. According to Ahrens, the gunman was recently notified that he was being evicted and added something must "have just hit him in the last couple of days really hard to where he just didn't care".

It is worth mentioning the United States has been witnessing a surge in gun violence in recent years. Earlier on May 15, a teenage gunman wearing military gear opened fire with a rifle at a Buffalo, New York, supermarket, resulting in the killing of at least ten people and injuries of several. Later, on May 26, an 18-year-old man killed 21 people including 19 children in Texas elementary school shooting.

Image: AP