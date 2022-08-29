US: 3 Including Gunman Killed In Safeway Supermarket Shooting; Probe Underway

Amid surge in gun violence in the US, three people were killed when a gunman opened fire at shopping mall in Bend, Oregon, on Sunday evening, confirmed Bend Police Department spokesperson Sheila Miller. The gunman entered the Oregon Supermarket with a bag of weapons and used AR-15-style rifle. According to the police, the incident was reported at a Safeway store in Bend, Oregon at around 7 pm, resulting in a panic-like situation outside the busy market. Amid the tense situation, the City of Bend Police Department appealed to the residents to avoid the area as an investigation was already underway. "Please avoid the area. More updates to come as the investigation continues," the department said in a microblogging post on Monday morning.

Safeway supermarket shooting eyewitnesses claim accused entered with bags of firearms

The police said it received multiple calls at Deschutes County 911-- local law enforcement and fire agencies-- about the gunshots near the shopping area. Meanwhile, some eyewitnesses told local media outlets that the accused was wearing all black. While some people recounted that the accused person entered the store with two duffel bags, "possibly filled with firearms". According to the media outlet, Fox3Now, it also received a call from a worker saying "a person entered into the store armed with a firearm and immediately began firing multiple bullets." Some also took to social media platforms to share photos of the shattered glass doors.

Gunman killed 3 in Houston

Notably, the Oregon shooting came on the day a 40-year-old man set fire to a building and then shot at people fleeing, resulting in the killing of three people and injuring at least two in Houston. According to Houston Police chief Troy Finner, who addressed the media following the bloodshed, the suspect was killed by police and added all the victims were males and aged between 40-60 years. Finner said that police received a panic call at around 1:07 AM about the firing. Subsequently, it received multiple calls about the killing of a second person and a fire in an apartment. At first, Finner said the fire department arrived at the location but had to retreat from the accused upon arrival.

It is to mention that the United States has been witnessing a surge in gun violence in recent years. Earlier on May 15, a teenage gunman wearing military gear opened fire with a rifle at a Buffalo, New York, supermarket, killing at least ten people and injuries several. Later, on May 26, an 18-year-old man killed 21 people including 19 children in Texas elementary school shooting.

