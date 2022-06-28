US: 3 Killed, Nearly 50 Injured After Amtrak Train Derails In Missouri

An Amtrak train derailed on Monday in Missouri killing at least three people and leaving 50 others injured, said the authorities. A spokesperson for Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop B, Cpl Justin Dunn told the reporters that two of the three people killed in the accident were aboard the train. The third one was in a dump truck that the train collided with.

According to the authorities, the tragic incident took place at an uncontrolled intersection, which did not have warning lights or motion gates. It was the gravel road that crossed the railroad tracks southwest of town, stated CNN. Notably, US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg tweeted Monday evening that Federal Railroad Administration staff were on their way to the location to support the investigation.

Meanwhile, Amtrak also said that the train collided with the dump truck at a public crossing near the city of Mendon around 12:42 PM CT or 1:42 PM ET. In an updated statement, the company officials had reportedly said that eight cars and two locomotives left the track “after striking a truck that was obstructing a public crossing near Mendon, Missouri”. Additionally, Dunn told the reporters that seven cars were derailed.

Initially, Amtrak had also said that around 243 passengers and 12 crew members were aboard the train. Robert Nightingale, a passenger in a sleeper car, said he was taking a nap when he heard something. Nightingale told CNN, “It all happened like slow motion. It started to rock and, and rock, and then flicker, and then it just all of a sudden -- all this dust was through my window”.

He also recalled that the train fell over on the side that his compartment was on and because he couldn’t get out of the window, he had to climb up to the hallway and then eventually out of the toppled train. He also said that the train “hit something major to cause ... every car to go off”.

Second deadly collision in US

It is to note that the Amtrak collision was the second such deadly incident in the country in the last two days. Earlier, on Sunday, 85 passengers were on board a train in rural California that collided with a vehicle. The incident claimed the lives of three people, and two people suffered major injuries. All victims were in the vehicle.

Image: AP