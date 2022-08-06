US: 3 Killed, One Critically Injured In Lightning Strike Near White House

A Wisconsin couple, who had been married for more than 50 years, was among the three people who lost their lives after being struck by lightning at Lafayette Park near the White House, United States on Thursday. A DC Metropolitan Police spokesperson stated that 76-year-old James Mueller, and Donna Mueller, 75, succumbed to their injuries. Meanwhile, Police said that the identity of the third deceased -- a 29-year-old man is being kept confidential until his family is informed, CNN reported.

Moreover, the other injured person's condition has not been made public. According to a law enforcement source, the victims were traveling through the storm under a tree. Around 7 p.m. (local time), the thunderstorm struck the DC area, CNN reported.

'Saddened by the tragic loss of life after the lightning strike': Karine Jean-Pierre

Following the incident, Secret Service and US park police officers rushed to provide first assistance to the victims, citing the officials, The Guardian reported. Just around 7 p.m. (local time) emergency medical personnel were called to the site, and they took all of the victims with "critical, life-threatening injuries" to the hospital, according to fire department spokesperson Vito Maggiolo.

On Friday, Karine Jean-Pierre, the press secretary for the White House, released a statement in which she said, "We are saddened by the tragic loss of life after the lightning strike in Lafayette Park. Our hearts are with the families who lost loved ones, and we are praying for those still fighting for their lives."

Expert talks about the US lightning strike

As reported by the National Weather Service, heatwaves in the US may increase the amount of moisture in the atmosphere and promote fast updraft, both of which are conducive to charged particles and lightning.

John Jensenius, a specialist with the National Lightning Safety Council, noted that the three victims were the 10th, 11th, and 12th individuals to die in the United States as a result of lightning so far this year. According to data from the previous 10 years, the US has seen 16 lightning-related fatalities annually as of August 4, Jensenius stated on Friday. He claimed that the deaths this week were the first in Washington since May 17, 1991, when lightning hit a tree at a lacrosse game, killing one person and injuring 10, CNN reported.

As per a 2014 research published in the journal Science, the frequency of lightning strikes in the US might jump by 50% over the course of this century, with each 1.8F of warming causing a 12% increase.

(Image: AP)