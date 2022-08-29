US: 3 Wounded In Shooting Outside Gurudwara In California Between 2 SFJ Groups; Probe On

In a shocking incident, a shooting broke out outside Gurudwara Sahib in the Stockton area in California, US on Saturday (local time) wounding three. According to the preliminary investigation, the accused, as well as the victims, are Sikh and they all belong to a pro-Khalistani group banned in India, Sikh For Justice (SFJ)

Speaking over the incident the Gurudwara Management Committee, said that they organised a weightlifting competition on its property in California's Stockton on Saturday, adding that the event was done successfully without any altercation and harm to the Sikh temple congregation or the 'Sangat'.

"The altercation during this event happened outside the Gurudwara and had no link to the powerlifting event and the Gurudwara Sahib. Stockton Police Department is currently investigating the occurrence," Gurudwara Management Committee said on a Facebook post.

According to the visuals that emerged on social media following the shooting, the gunshots were heard in the background as the people inside the Gurudwara Sahib were praying. Notably, the clash happened during the 'Referendum 2020' organised by the SFJ groups outside gurudwara leaving three people injured. The wounded individuals were immediately shifted to the hospital for further treatment. The law enforcement agency has also launched a formal investigation.

It is pertinent to mention that the Sikhs For Justice (SFJ), a separatist organisation, has previously been labelled "illegal" by the Indian government. In accordance with the UAPA Act, the Indian government banned SFJ in July 2019 for its role in encouraging secession and violent militancy in Punjab as well as the 2020 Sikh Referendum. In particular, their actions attempted to sever relationships between communities and destabilise the peace and communal harmony in the Punjab State.

SFJ urges Pakistan govt to support 'Khalistan Referendum'

Earlier, in January 2022, SFJ general counsel Gurpatwant Singh Pannun had urged then Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan to support the 'Khalistan Referendum. The SFJ had said that it has written to Khan to "diplomatically intervene" to support the Khalistan Referendum.

It is significant to mention that there have been notable incidents in the recent past where both SFJ and Khalistani separatists harboured by Pakistan have been responsible or accused to have played a part in nefarious activities on Indian soil.