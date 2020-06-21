US Records 33,701 New Coronavirus Cases And 607 Deaths In 24 Hours

The United States recorded 33,701 new coronavirus cases and 607 virus-related deaths in the span of 24 hours on June 20. According to Johns Hopkins University's coronavirus database the US has recorded 2,255,119 coronavirus cases so far and has a death toll of 119,719.

As per reports, the number of new cases in the US on June 20 saw an increase from the previous day as the US reported 31,905 new coronavirus cases on June 19. The state of New York is the worst-hit state in the United States. New York has recorded 31,083 coronavirus deaths alone while 69,506 people have recovered from COVID-19. The state of New Jersey is the second most affected state in the United States with a death toll of 12,924 according to the John Hopkins University coronavirus database.

Trump defends his handling of the virus during a rally

While many have criticized Donald Trump’s handling of the coronavirus crisis in America, during his most recent re-election rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma he claimed to have ‘saved thousands of lives’. "I shut thousands of Chinese from coming to the US in January. I have saved thousands of lives here. And then I stopped the Europeans," Trump said. In his speech, Trump also attacked the Democrats and radical Left-wingers for spreading fake news against him over his administration's response towards the pandemic outbreak in the country. Many people have slammed Trump for being "racist and "ignorant" during his address.

1 million infected in Brazil

Brazil has reported over 1 million positive coronavirus cases and has the second-highest number of coronavirus infected in the world after the United States. Brazil has also recorded a death toll of 49,976. Brazil is followed by Russia that has till now reported 576,162 coronavirus cases and only 7,992 deaths.

On June 15, Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed that America had been ineffective in its response to the deadly epidemic and claimed that Russia's response to the pandemic was better than the United States. Putin also added that the reason the US had so many cases and deaths was that US President Trump’s political interests got in the way of an effective coronavirus response.

