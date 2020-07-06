US Reports 45,283 New COVID-19 Cases In 24-hours; Total Count Crosses 2.8 Million

The United States has recently reported 45,283 new coronavirus cases on June 4. The country also saw 242 virus-related deaths. Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, the United States has reported 2,852,807 coronavirus cases, becoming the current epicentre of the virus with the most number of cases around the world. The death toll in the US currently stands at 129,718.

'Most cases harmless': Trump

Amid criticism over the country’s response to the coronavirus contagion, US President Donald Trump utilised his address on 244th Independence Day of US to state series of misleading claims. From saying that China will be “held accountable” to claiming that “99 per cent” of COVID-19 cases are harmless in the country. The White House organised an event ‘Salute to America’ with guests mostly defying social distancing and skipping masks on July 4 when the coronavirus infections in the country have surpassed 2.8 million with more than 129,600 deaths.

Amid such grim times, the President of the world’s most virus-hit country, Donald Trump boasted about the COVID-19 testing that is happening in the United States. He also reiterated that American health professionals have almost “tested 40 million people”. The sudden surge in COVID-19 cases has sent waves of concerns to all state administrations with most of them even rolling back on reopening. Some of the US states have also made wearing masks mandatory in the fear of contracting the novel coronavirus. However, Donald Trump said that the country has been making progress while US top infectious disease expert recently noted that America is ‘not going in the right direction’.

US President Donald Trump has also drawn criticism for referring to the COVID-19 virus in racist terms. On July 2, US President Donald Trump once again slammed Beijing over the COVID-19 pandemic and called the pandemic a ‘plague from China’.

The deadly coronavirus pandemic that began in China late last year has infected 11,317,637 around the world and has a global death toll of 531,729. Brazil is the second most infected country just after the US with 1,577,004 reported cases and 64,265 deaths.