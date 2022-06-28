US: 46 Dead Bodies Of 'undocumented Migrants' Recovered From Tractor-trailer In Texas

As many as 49 bodies of men and women believed to be "undocumented migrants" were recovered from an 18-wheeler tractor-trailer in San Antonio, Texas. The corpses were discovered by a local worker, who alerted the police soon after, said San Antonio Police Chief William McManus. The astonishing number of deceased individuals found inside the van marked one of the deadliest human-smuggling cases in the recent history of the US amid an influx of migrants.

In a live presser on Facebook, Sergeant McManus informed that the police received an update on the situation from a worker of a building who was in the vicinity of the tractor-trailer. He approached the vehicle on "hearing a cry for help," the police chief said. On opening the partially broken door of the truck, the witness saw the pile of corpses and immediately contacted the police, he added. Speaking to LA Times, first responders described that the bodies bespattered in blood and mud were "dumped" on top of one another inside the vehicle.

(Image: AP)

Meanwhile, 16 individuals, including 12 women and 4 children were found alive inflicted with wounds after police reached the spot. Multiple ambulances and fire trucks reached the spot to carry out rescue operations. Two of them were admitted to University Hospital in critical condition and at least 5 were taken to Baptist Medical Center. "The patients that we saw were hot to touch," said San Antonio Fire Chief Charles Hood. He added, that the victims were exhausted and suffering from acute dehydration.

(Image: AP)

Two survivors identified as Guatemalan

Mexican Foreign Affairs Secretary Marcelo Ebrard in a Twitter post said that two of the 16 survivors were identified as Guatemalan. Guatemalan Institute of Migration and the nation's consulate in McAllen, Texas are awaiting the identification of the rest of the survivors. "This is nothing short of a horrific tragedy," said San Antonio Mayor Ron Nuremberg, People reported. "As far as the federal investigation goes, that's in the hands of the feds. I'm sure there will be more questions and hopefully some answers as we move forward," he added.

The US Homeland Security department has taken over the investigation. Three people have been taken into custody, officer McManus said. However, currently, the investigators were probing into their connection with this incident. Meanwhile, speaking to The Times, a spokesperson for the US HSD said they received a call from San Antonio Police reporting "an alleged human-smuggling event."

(Image: AP)