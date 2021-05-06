US: 47-yr-old Woman Missing For Months Found Living In Tent, Eating Moss And Grass

A 47-year-old woman, who went missing nearly six months ago, was recently found living in a tent in a national forest in Utah, US, surviving on a diet of moss and grass. The Utah County Sheriff’s Office, in a press release, said that the woman, who wasn’t publicly identified, was discovered on Sunday in a remote campground of the Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest after a drone that was searching for her crashed nearby. Officials believe that the woman, who was weak and had lost weight, “chose to stay” in the Diamond Fork area over the last few months.

“This woman… had lost a significant amount of weight and was weak, but she was apparently also resourceful,” the press note read.

A 47 year old woman missing in Diamond Fork Canyon since November 2020 was found alive yesterday. While she was missing to us, @UCSO_SAR officials believe she was there by choice. https://t.co/qXk5m9NUlz pic.twitter.com/zeDryEdAhy — Utah County Sheriff (@UCSO) May 4, 2021

The officials informed that the “resourceful” woman was surviving on a small amount of food she brought with her, as well as grass and moss. She also had access to water from a nearby river. The woman managed to survive freezing cold temperatures in the wild and hostile environment partly by asking passing hikers for supplies as well.

According to New York Post, the officials began investigating the woman’s disappearance when they found an abandoned car in a campground parking lot on November 25 last year. The authorities then wanted to notify the owner of the car about seasonal canyon closure for the winter months, but could not find the owner. Soon after, the search crew were then dispatched but they could not locate the woman.

Woman did 'nothing against law'

The local police had impounded the car and took the camping equipment, thinking it had been abandoned. Detectives also tried to contact her family, which were unsuccessful. But police did speak to her co-workers who said she might be struggling with mental health issues.

They then used a drone search for evidence, but when it crashed, the team had to set off on foot to retrieve it. As they walked to collect the drone, they came across what appeared to an abandoned tent. But from inside the tent emerged the woman, who was soon identified as the one who went missing in November. The deputies took the woman to a nearby hospital for a mental health evaluation but said it was possible she would choose to return to the forest.

“We want to be clear that while many people might choose to not live in the circumstances and conditions this woman did, she did nothing against the law,” the department said.

Meanwhile, netizens were quick to react to the incident. While one user wrote, “People can’t even escape their lives anymore,” another added, “Right, because a woman wanting to be away from everyone and everything for peace has to be crazy”. One user even said, “She was just sick from this sh*t”.

interesting to think she had a car the entire time and could have easily just driven to food, speaks loudly to her mental state. hope she finds peace. — Sara Lee (@saramalko) May 4, 2021

That tent looks too clean for her to have lived in it several months. There are no specifics in the article either. Sounds like bs It might not be, but reporters are sure lazy these days, they wait for info to be brought to them and don't ask specifics — Jennifer Holmes (@sharky290) May 5, 2021

Leave that woman ALONE! Sometimes you just want to get away from everything. She did. Not sure how anyone can go that long without @twitter though — Ralph (@goodazkinbee) May 5, 2021

Not knowing the woman or the circumstances in any great detail other than the article

I find it interesting how they continue to insist that she has mental health problems as if one has to be mentally ill to want to do what she did. — Kym Robinson (@KymRobinson80) May 6, 2021

