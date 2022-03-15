US: 49 Of 50 Republican US Senators Deny Backing Emerging New Iran Nuclear Deal

At least 49 Republican US senators, on Monday, denied backing their support to the emerging new nuclear deal between Iran and world powers. The senators argued that POTUS Joe Biden might reach a deal that would weaken sanctions and lessen restrictions on Iran's nuclear program. As per the Republican senators, they were ready to do everything in order to reverse an accord that does not "completely block" Iran's ability to develop a nuclear weapon. Notably, on Saturday, March 12, the ongoing negotiations aimed at restoring Iran’s tattered nuclear deal with world powers went on pause after Moscow demanded relief from the back-to-back sanctions imposed by the West for invading Ukraine.

Iran nuclear talks on ‘pause’ in Vienna

According to a report by the news agency Associated Press, when they inquired about the resumption of talks, the officials concerned with the deal said that the diplomats offered no timetable for when the monthslong talks in Vienna would resume. Notably, on January 16, 2016, the International Atomic Energy Agency verified that Iran completed the necessary steps under the Iran deal that will ensure Iran's nuclear program is and remains exclusively peaceful. According to the statement released by the White House, the investigating agency found Iran had followed all these points:

Shipped 25,000 pounds of enriched uranium out of the country.

Dismantled and removed two-thirds of its centrifuges.

Removed the calandria from its heavy water reactor and filled it with concrete.

Provided unprecedented access to its nuclear facilities and supply chain.

As per the statement, the then US President Barack Obama found Iran fulfilled the demands of the deal and thus, the process of lifting its nuclear-related sanctions on Iran could be started. However, it said that a number of US sanctions authorities and designations would continue to remain in place. However, things went wrong after the former US President Donald Trump pulled Washington out of the agreement in May 2018 and reimposed unilateral sanctions on Tehran. Since April 2021, eight rounds of talks have been held in Vienna between Iran and the remaining parties to the JCPOA, namely Russia, China, France, Britain, and Germany, with the United States indirectly involved, in a bid to revive the landmark deal.

