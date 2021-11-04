US: 5 Casualties Reported In Mass Shooting In Virginia's Norfolk City

In the Norfolk city of southeastern Virginia, US, three women have been killed, while two more were wounded during a "mass shooting." According to Sputnik, Norfolk Police Chief Larry Boone described the attack as a "mass shooting." Boone went on to say that the offender had shot one person, but when the neighbourhood was trying to offer help, "the coward shot them," he told reporters.

According to Sputnik, Norfolk Police Chief also indicated that the perpetrator is currently not in prison but is known. At around 6:02 p.m., emergency dispatchers got a call reporting the terrible incident. It is thought to believe that the first gunshot was a domestic incident. Further, Boone informed WAVY-TV that the accused is a male, shot one lady before reportedly turning his pistol on four other ladies who were attempting to aid the first casualty.

Notifying the incident Norfolk Police Department tweeted by saying, “3 women were pronounced deceased at the scene, 2 additional women were transported to the hospital with injuries.”

As per the Independent website, two of the injured ladies were brought to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, wherein their health status is uncertain. Citing Norfolk Police Chief Larry Boone, the Independent reported, “You know, we get excited about a lot of things, but this nonsense has got to stop. This idea that everyone can be saved has gone the way of the dodo bird. This has got to stop.”

The incident occurred in the 800 block of Whitaker Lane, according to police dispatch, reported WAVY website. A manhunt for the shooter has begun and is still ongoing, according to the police.

Another recent shooting in Virginia

Furthermore, in the month of September, a shooting attack in school injured two children. According to police, the injured children were from a Virginia high school and the suspect had been apprehended, AP reported. Newport News Chief of Police Steve Drew informed that a boy was shot in the face, while a girl was shot in the leg area at Heritage High School.

Both the 17-year-olds victims were sent to the hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening. Later, police said that they had brought a boy into custody. Authorities thought that the perpetrator and casualties knew each other, according to the chief. The firearm was discovered at the scene of the attack, Drew reported.

