US: 5 Killed As Cluster Of Tornadoes Flatten Houses, Uproot Trees In Alabama

A cluster of tornadoes swept through the American state of Alabama, on Thursday, March 25, killing at least five, damaging properties and uprooting trees. According to the BBC, all deaths were recorded in the small town of Ohatchee in Calhoun County, where Emergency services wanted citizens to take shelter immediately. The tornadoes then moved to nearby areas of Shelby County and Chilton County where they caused further destruction.

Taking to Twitter, state governor Governor Kay Ivey urged all residents “ in the path” of the tornadoes and storm systems to remain on high alert. Additionally, she also declared a state of Emergency for 46 counties. “I urge all Alabamians to closely monitor the weather system as it continues to impact portions of AL, especially if you are in the line of the highest risk storms,” she warned.

In a series of Tweets, National Weather Services (NSW), updates the tornadoes’ movement while also sharing tips on the steps to be taken in case people face a tornado. The sheriff's office said on Facebook, that there had been significant damage in Calhoun County and advised residents to stay home and off the roads as more storms were expected. The extreme weather conditions also triggered a massive power cut throughout the state, leaving over 35,000 customers in Alabama without electricity in the state.

LARGE tornado debris signature continues on storm in Hale County, northeast of Greensboro. This storm will track right along AL Highway 25 into Bibb County. PLEASE TAKE COVER if you are in the path of this storm! #alwx pic.twitter.com/cpMwa23Q8L — NWS Birmingham (@NWSBirmingham) March 25, 2021

5:30 pm: Additional storms are firing to our west, and surface stations and upper air soundings from @UAHSWIRLL indicate that the environment is still favorable for tornadoes across the TN Valley. Please remain vigilant and have multiple ways to receive warnings! #HUNwx pic.twitter.com/MthMPNuPRy — NWS Huntsville (@NWSHuntsville) March 25, 2021

Know where to take shelter wherever you'll be this afternoon and evening. pic.twitter.com/GRWoPDzjZf — NWS Nashville (@NWSNashville) March 25, 2021

'Scary'

Meanwhile, residents of the Southern state also captured the annihilation caused by the tornadoes and shared shocking photographs and video clips. "This is my house in Indian Springs, AL. Likely a tornado that moved through less than 10 minutes ago along hwy 119," tweeted Ashley Gann, A meteorologist in Birmingham sharing a video that showed trees getting uprooted by powerful gusts of wind. Many others shared clips that show the tornadoes flattening homes, complexes and other buildings.

WOW! That was a BIG Tornado near Birmingham, Alabama earlier this afternoon! Viewed from Hwy 280 at Edwards Chevy!



Permission: Tommy Mitchell@WeatherBug #Alabama #ALwx #Tornado pic.twitter.com/tTdldvicbA — Live Storm Chasers (@Livestormchaser) March 25, 2021

Image: Associated Press

Main image credits: Associated Press