US: 5 Killed As Cluster Of Tornadoes Flatten Houses, Uproot Trees In Alabama

A cluster of tornadoes swept through the American state of Alabama, on Thursday, March 25, killing at least five, damaging properties and uprooting trees.

A cluster of tornadoes swept through the American state of Alabama, on Thursday, March 25, killing at least five, damaging properties and uprooting trees. According to the BBC, all deaths were recorded in the small town of Ohatchee in Calhoun County, where Emergency services wanted citizens to take shelter immediately. The tornadoes then moved to nearby areas of Shelby County and Chilton County where they caused further destruction. 

Taking to Twitter, state governor Governor Kay Ivey urged all residents “ in the path” of the tornadoes and storm systems to remain on high alert. Additionally, she also declared a state of Emergency for 46 counties. “I urge all Alabamians to closely monitor the weather system as it continues to impact portions of AL, especially if you are in the line of the highest risk storms,” she warned.

In a series of Tweets, National Weather Services (NSW), updates the tornadoes’ movement while also sharing tips on the steps to be taken in case people face a tornado. The sheriff's office said on Facebook, that there had been significant damage in Calhoun County and advised residents to stay home and off the roads as more storms were expected. The extreme weather conditions also triggered a massive power cut throughout the state, leaving over 35,000 customers in Alabama without electricity in the state. 

'Scary' 

Meanwhile, residents of the Southern state also captured the annihilation caused by the tornadoes and shared shocking photographs and video clips. "This is my house in Indian Springs, AL. Likely a tornado that moved through less than 10 minutes ago along hwy 119," tweeted Ashley Gann, A meteorologist in Birmingham sharing a video that showed trees getting uprooted by powerful gusts of wind. Many others shared clips that show the tornadoes flattening homes, complexes and other buildings. 

