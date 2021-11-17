US: 52-year-old Gets 18 Month Jail Term For Sending Voicemails Threats To Senators

The US Justice Department on Tuesday convicted a 52-year-old man for sending voicemails to US senators, a congressman and a state lawmaker, reported Sputnik. The judge awarded the man hailing from Wyoming-- the least populous and least densely populated state in the contiguous United States-- with 18 months of a prison sentence. "In a voicemail left for the United States Senator Cynthia Lummis, [Christopher] Podlesnik said, among other things, ‘You are going to [expletive] get shot in the [expletive] back of the head," Sputnik quoted the department press release as saying.

In a voicemail to Wyoming State Senator Anthony Bouchard, the accused said, among other things, "You're a[expletive] traitor, and you deserve to be shot," added the press release. Further, the release added the accused was earlier pleaded guilty to four other crimes related to transmitting threats in interstate commerce. This time, the court fined $10,000, in addition to the 18-month sentence. According to the release, Podlesnik also threatened to kill Senator John Barrasso and Rep Matt Gaetz.

Threat calls increased tremendously in both US and UK

It is worth mentioning threat calls to the Senators have tremendously increased in the past decade in both United States and the United Kingdom. In October, this year, Conservative lawmaker David Amess was stabbed to death. Earlier in October, a 76-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of sending a death threat to Labour lawmaker Chris Bryant.

According to the reports of The Sun, the MP said he was sent the hateful post after calling for people to be kinder after the Tory MP was stabbed to death. "You only have to look through some of the responses to this tweet to see the poison that is infecting British politics. And now I’ve had yet again another death threat," The Sun quoted the lawmaker as saying over the recent death threats.

"Over the years I have had a lot of death threats. They happen about four to five times a year. People have been arrested, cautioned by the police and one has gone to jail for it," said Chris Bryant. Earlier in October, Conservative lawmaker David Amess was stabbed to death.



Image: Unsplash/Pixabay