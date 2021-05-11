US: 53 Women Make History After Graduating From First-ever Co-ed San Diego Boot Camp

53 women made history this week after graduating from San Diego depot's first gender-integrated class of Marines and completing the 13-week boot camp at Marine Corps Recruit Depot. As per the CNN report, the three-month course is considered to be one of the most difficult in any branch of the United States military. Before this year, male and female recruits had never trained together but the historic first was prompted by the National Defense Authorization Act that was signed last year and required the US Marines to start training male and female recruits together before 2028.

Reportedly, until recently, the two training depots were largely segregated by gender with companies of women trained at the recruit depot in Parris Island, South Carolina. Meanwhile, men were trained either in South Carolina or San Diego but not concurrently with the women recruits. At the time, CNN had also reported that a co-ed company first trained together at Parris Island in 2019. Brig. Gen. Ryan P. Heritage, commanding general of MCRD San Diego, in a statement called the first integrated graduation a “step toward a future” with all graduates having the same experience.

"This graduation of the first integrated company of Marines trained here at MCRD San Diego marks the completion of the first step toward a future in which each Marine who graduates MCRD San Diego has the same experience as their peers at Parris Island," said Brig. Gen. Ryan P. Heritage.

New Marines with Lima Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, march in formation during a graduation ceremony at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, May 6, 2021.



‘Quitting is not an option’

In an interview with ABC, Private First class Emily Zamudio, while sharing her experience of being a part of the first co-ed graduation ceremony said that ‘quitting is not an option.’ She also said, “Roles here are really important to determine the future cycles of women coming here.” 53 women and 344 men graduated from the company at the Marine Corps' West Coast training depot in San Diego. Pfc. Katey Hogan,18, who was also part of the historic graduates told CNN that We get to set the standard for other fellow future Marines or people who are inspired by us...I definitely proved a point to people."

